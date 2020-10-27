Ministers back Kenneth Simington for top schools job in Winston-Salem/Forsyth, pan former superintendent Martin

Dave Plyler, the Republican chairman of the county board, said that if Martin does take the top job at the schools on a temporary basis, he would also have to ask the board of commissioners to grant him a leave of absence for 90 days. Then the school board would have to negotiate with Martin.

Plyler had a different take from the ministers’ group on whether Martin is suitable for the work.

“From my perspective, it is the ideal thing because he knows the system backwards and forward,” Plyler said. “He is sympathetic and knows the parents. It makes an awful lot of sense to me. Because of our relationship with the school budget, he knows about the money.”

The Ministers’ Conference held its news conference hours before a meeting of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education on Tuesday, in which a re-entry plan for more than 52,000 of the system’s students was up for discussion.

Speakers for the Ministers’ Conference said that going forward, they trust Simington to advocate the right decisions as the schools decide on how to approach instruction in the time of the coronavirus.