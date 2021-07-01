Money for Reynolds football stadium gets 'no' vote from Winston-Salem/Forsyth school board

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has voted down two separate motions to commit money toward a football stadium at Reynolds High School near Hanes Park.

The motion, which called for the school district to commit $2 million from its savings toward the Reynolds project and $1 million to on-campus improvements to the athletic facilities at Parkland High School, failed by a 3-5 vote.

Those in favor of committing that money were Dana Caudill Jones, Leah Crowley and Deanna Kaplan. Board members Elisabeth Motsinger, Alex Bohannon, Malishai Woodbury, Marilyn Parker and Alex Bohannon voted against the motion. Board member Lida Calvert-Hayes was on a long-planned family vacation and was not present.

A few minutes later, Jones put forth a motion that asked the board to pledge $1 million toward the Reynolds stadium. She did not specify where that money would come from but framed it more as a general commitment to show private fundraisers that the board will be a partner in helping finance the stadium.

A tie on that vote resulted in a failed motion. Parker joined Jones, Crowley and Kaplan in favor of the proposal.