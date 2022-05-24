More law enforcement expected at local schools Wednesday; move meant to ease anxiety

Students and staff members at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools can expect to see more law enforcement at their schools on Wednesday in response to the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas, Superintendent Tricia McManus said.

The increased police presence is meant to ease any anxiety that students, staff members and parents may be feeling in the wake of the shooting, McManus said after Tuesday's school board meeting.

In addition, the school district's psychological services team will be sending resources to teachers and staff members to help them talk to students about the shooting. Teachers aren't necessarily encouraged to bring up the shooting but to be aware of what students are talking about, McManus said.

"It's a very difficult conversation to have with a little kid," she said.

School spokesman Brent Campbell said McManus plans to send a message to parents on Wednesday about the shooting. The school district also plans to compile a list of resources for parents and put that information on its website.

News of the shooting began to spread during the school board's committee meetings on Tuesday.

Board Chairwoman Deanna Kaplan called for a moment of silence in honor of the slain children and adults before the start of the regular school board meeting.

