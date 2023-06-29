Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced another round of principal changes at its schools.

The school board recently approved the changes, which will take effect in July.

Evette Clemons is the new principal of Lowrance Middle School, after one year as principal at Mount Tabor High School. She replaced Ed Weiss, who retired in 2022 after 13 years as principal at Mount Tabor.

Donald Wyatt is now the new principal at Mount Tabor. He had been at East Forsyth Middle School.

Vickie Miller-Warren is the principal of The Children's Center. She had been an assistant there since 2021.

Zachary Baker is the new principal at Smith Farm Elementary School. Previously, he was an assistant principal at Kernersville Middle School and Reagan High School.