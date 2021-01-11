More students return to school buildings in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system as reopening plan resumes

After a two-month pause, the reopening plan for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools resumed Monday with three more grades returning to school buildings, amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the community and state.

Students in grades 2, 3, and 6 were back in classrooms, marking the first time they had been in their school buildings since mid-March when Gov. Roy Cooper ordered schools closed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Children in pre-kindergarten through first grade, as well as students in some exceptional children programs were also back in their classrooms on Monday, which marked the end of a three-week holiday break.

Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus was spending the day visiting four schools, and her senior staff was spread out among several schools, making sure that mitigation strategies, including mask-wearing and social distancing were being followed.

The school district is following what is known as Plan B, which is a mix of remote and in-person learning.

The next wave of students will return on Jan. 19, followed by the return of high school students the week of Jan. 25.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.