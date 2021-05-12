More than 1,000 Forsyth Tech graduates receive their degrees, diplomas and certificates at Truist Stadium

More than 1,000 graduates of Forsyth Technical Community College received their associate degrees, diplomas and certificates Wednesday at the school’s commencement at Truist Stadium.
Forsyth Tech’s classes of 2020 and 2021 participated in the morning and afternoon ceremonies at the site where the Winston-Salem Dash plays its home games.
About 1,300 people attended both ceremonies, and more than 3,600 Forsyth Tech students from both classes graduated, the college said in a statement.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the college didn’t conduct an in-person commencement for its 2020 graduates last year, Forsyth Tech said.
There was no traditional procession of the graduates walking to their seats inside the stadium because of safety precautions, President Janet Spriggs of Forsyth Tech told 300 graduates at the commencement’s Wednesday afternoon event.
A group of 170 graduates received their degrees, diplomas and certificates during the commencement’s Wednesday morning event, said Devin Purgason, a Forsyth Tech spokesman.
Spriggs asked the graduates at both events to stand while the song, “Pomp and Circumstance,” was played over the stadium’s public address system. The crowd consisting of the graduates’ family members and friends applauded as the graduates stood.
The past 15 months have been a turbulent time for Forsyth Tech students, faculty members and staff, Spriggs said.
“You are here,” Spriggs said to the graduates. “You have endured.
“We are proud of you — so very proud of the way that you preserved to make it here today,” Spriggs said.
Since March 2020, two-thirds of the classes at Forsyth Tech have been conducted remotely, Purgason said. The college conducted 9% of its classes with in-person instruction, and the remaining classes were conducted in an hybrid manner — both in person and remotely, Purgason said.
“The classes of 2020 and 2021 are some of the most resilient students to walk through the halls of Forsyth Technical Community College,” Spriggs said. “(Many) were forced to leave campus because of a global pandemic.”
After the commencement, Haley Barker of Mocksville said she contracted the coronavirus during the 2020-21 school year. Barker, who has recovered from the virus, received an associate’s degree in human services technology.
“All of my instructors were very considerate, and they worked with me,” said Barker who also received certificates in substance-abuse prevention and foundational skills.
The Forsyth Tech students received their degrees, diplomas and certificates amid two pandemics, said Krishauna Hines Gaither, a Winston-Salem native, who delivered the commencement speech to the graduates.
Those pandemics are racial violence in the country and the global health crisis, said Hines-Gaither, the associate vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Guilford College. During their careers, the graduates must overcome the challenges of racism, sexism and other forms of prejudice, Hines-Gaither said.
When she worked as a Spanish instructor at Forsyth Tech, a white female student challenged her authority, Hines-Gaither said. Hines-Gaither, a 1996 graduate of Glenn High School, described that experience as an example of racism.
A Black male student did the same thing to her, Hines-Gaither said. She described that experience as an example of sexism.
“When you enter the job market, you may face the same dismissal based on your race or ethnicity — your accent, your gender, your sexuality, your religion or an host of other factors,” Hines-Gaither said. “But I want you graduates to know that everything that you have been through prepared you for where you are headed.”
Earlier in the graduation ceremony, Curtis Walker, the president of Forsyth Tech’s Student Government Association, urged the graduates to appreciate their journeys through the school.
“Everyone is blessed on this day,” Walker said. “We are the Harvard of community colleges.
“This is how we roll at Forsyth Technical Community College,” Walker said. “We are the standard for the world to see.”
As the graduates, their family members and friends walked out of the stadium, two lines of Forsyth Tech faculty members who gathered on both sides of the concourse to greet them.
Nathaniel Woodard of Kernersville, a member of the Forsyth Tech’s class of 2021, said that his experience as a student was distinct.
Woodard received an associate’s degree in graphic arts and imaging technology.
“Some of the classes didn’t transfer well (to remote learning),” Woodard said. “But I was able to get the work done. The teachers were available when I had questions.”
