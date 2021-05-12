More than 1,000 Forsyth Tech graduates receive their degrees, diplomas and certificates at Truist Stadium

Those pandemics are racial violence in the country and the global health crisis, said Hines-Gaither, the associate vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Guilford College. During their careers, the graduates must overcome the challenges of racism, sexism and other forms of prejudice, Hines-Gaither said.

When she worked as a Spanish instructor at Forsyth Tech, a white female student challenged her authority, Hines-Gaither said. Hines-Gaither, a 1996 graduate of Glenn High School, described that experience as an example of racism.

A Black male student did the same thing to her, Hines-Gaither said. She described that experience as an example of sexism.

“When you enter the job market, you may face the same dismissal based on your race or ethnicity — your accent, your gender, your sexuality, your religion or an host of other factors,” Hines-Gaither said. “But I want you graduates to know that everything that you have been through prepared you for where you are headed.”

Earlier in the graduation ceremony, Curtis Walker, the president of Forsyth Tech’s Student Government Association, urged the graduates to appreciate their journeys through the school.

“Everyone is blessed on this day,” Walker said. “We are the Harvard of community colleges.