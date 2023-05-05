Fernando Vazquez talked about the long hours and long days his wife, Janet Materdo puts into her job at East Forsyth Middle School.

But he struggled to find the exact words to describe Materdo’s commitment to her students.

“It’s not passion,” he said. “It’s something more.”

A 24-year teaching veteran, Materdo was named Teacher of the Year in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Thursday at the Core Awards ceremony at Benton Convention Center.

Materdo teaches in East Forsyth’s dual-language immersion program, meaning she teaches social studies in Spanish.

Beyond her work in the classroom, Materdo has worked to build bridges with Hispanic families in the school district and mentored beginning teachers. She has been at East Forsyth Middle for two years.

“As the years progressed, I’ve seen what we need to continue to do right to grow our children,” Materdo said after the ceremony. “And this year, we’ve made incredible strides with our Hispanic families.”

Other finalists for Teacher of the Year were Sarah Armas of the Downtown School, Josue Jean-Baptiste of Clemmons Middle School, Theresa Kennedy of Meadowlark Middle School and Brad Rhew of Petree Elementary School.

Materdo and five other winners received a $500 check, a one-year subscription to Lowes Foods To Go and a glass statuette from local artist Affee Vickers.

The other winners are:

Principal of the Year: Nancy Martinez, Career Center

Assistant Principal of the Year: Patrick Saddler, Kimberley Park Elementary School

Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year: Grace Campbell-Sheran, Petree Elementary School

Classified Employee of the Year: Tiffani Cash, Diggs-Latham Elementary School

Judy Mountjoy Volunteer of the Year: Eurikca Felipe, Paisley Middle School

The winners were culled from a list of 150 nominees then chosen after interviews and observations.

Raised in South Carolina, Materdo was raised in a family of educators.

Her mother, Susan Materdo, said her daughter has wanted to teach since she was in second grade.

“I’m speechless, tearful, and she deserves it,” Susan Materdo said. “She loves those children and is always finding ways to teach those who can’t be reached.”

Janet Materdo met her husband while studying in Mexico.

He recalled how she told him: “You know I’m not going to be rich. I want to be a teacher.”

Materdo smiled at her husband’s recollection.

“We don’t do it for the money,” she said.

