Fernando Vazquez talked about the long hours and long days his wife, Janet Materdo puts into her job at East Forsyth Middle School.
Janet Materdo, an East Forsyth Middle School teacher, is awarded Teacher of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday at the Benton Convention Center.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
But he struggled to find the exact words to describe Materdo’s commitment to her students.
“It’s not passion,” he said. “It’s something more.”
A 24-year teaching veteran, Materdo was named Teacher of the Year in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Thursday at the Core Awards ceremony at Benton Convention Center.
Materdo teaches in East Forsyth’s dual-language immersion program, meaning she teaches social studies in Spanish.
Nancy Martinez, principal at the Career Center, reacts as she is named Principal of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Beyond her work in the classroom, Materdo has worked to build bridges with Hispanic families in the school district and mentored beginning teachers. She has been at East Forsyth Middle for two years.
“As the years progressed, I’ve seen what we need to continue to do right to grow our children,” Materdo said after the ceremony. “And this year, we’ve made incredible strides with our Hispanic families.”
Patrick Saddler, assistant principal at Kimberley Park Elementary School, accepts his Assistant Principal of the Year award from Leslie Alexander during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Other finalists for Teacher of the Year were Sarah Armas of the Downtown School, Josue Jean-Baptiste of Clemmons Middle School, Theresa Kennedy of Meadowlark Middle School and Brad Rhew of Petree Elementary School.
Materdo and five other winners received a $500 check, a one-year subscription to Lowes Foods To Go and a glass statuette from local artist Affee Vickers.
Eurikca Felipe, a volunteer at Paisley Magnet School, reacts to being awarded Judy Mountjoy Volunteer of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Principal of the Year: Nancy Martinez, Career Center
Assistant Principal of the Year: Patrick Saddler, Kimberley Park Elementary School
Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year: Grace Campbell-Sheran, Petree Elementary School
Classified Employee of the Year: Tiffani Cash, Diggs-Latham Elementary School
Judy Mountjoy Volunteer of the Year: Eurikca Felipe, Paisley Middle School
The winners were culled from a list of 150 nominees then chosen after interviews and observations.
Raised in South Carolina, Materdo was raised in a family of educators.
Her mother, Susan Materdo, said her daughter has wanted to teach since she was in second grade.
“I’m speechless, tearful, and she deserves it,” Susan Materdo said. “She loves those children and is always finding ways to teach those who can’t be reached.”
Janet Materdo met her husband while studying in Mexico.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus hugs Tiffani Cash of Diggs-Latham Elementary after Cash is named Classified Employee of the Year.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
He recalled how she told him: “You know I’m not going to be rich. I want to be a teacher.”
Materdo smiled at her husband’s recollection.
“We don’t do it for the money,” she said.
PHOTO: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards winners
Members of the Reagan High School Jazz Combo perform during dinner at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus and Chief Communications Officer Brent Campbell welcome everyone to the WS/FCS Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus speaks during the WS/FCS Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Patrick Saddler, assistant principal at Kimberley Park Elementary School, reacts to being named Assistant Principal of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Patrick Saddler, assistant principal at Kimberley Park Elementary School, accepts his Assistant Principal of the Year award from Leslie Alexander during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Grace Campbell-Sheran of Petree Elementary School reacts to being awarded Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Grace Campbell-Sheran of Petree Elementary School reacts to being awarded Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Members of Reynolds High School’s A cappella group Syncopate perform during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A member of Reynolds High School’s A cappella group Syncopate perform during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Members of Reynolds High School’s A cappella group Syncopate perform during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Tiffani Cash of Diggs-Latham Elementary reacts to being named Classified Employee of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus hugs Tiffani Cash of Diggs-Latham Elementary after Cash is named Classified Employee of the Year during the WS/FCS Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus applauds after Tiffani Cash of Diggs-Latham Elementary is named Classified Employee of the Year during the WS/FCS Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Nancy Martinez, principal at the Career Center, reacts as she is named Principal of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Nancy Martinez, principal at the Career Center, speaks after being named Principal of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A large crowd attends the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Eurikca Felipe, a volunteer at Paisley Magnet School, reacts to being awarded Judy Mountjoy Volunteer of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Eurikca Felipe, a volunteer at Paisley Magnet School, sits with her family after being awarded Judy Mountjoy Volunteer of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Glenn High School theatre students perform during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Janet Materdo, an East Forsyth Middle School teacher, is awarded Teacher of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Janet Materdo, an East Forsyth Middle School teacher, is awarded Teacher of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus hugs Janet Materdo, an East Forsyth Middle School teacher, after Materdo was awarded Teacher of the Year during the WS/FCS Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education chair Deanna Kaplan speaks during the WS/FCS Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education chair Deanna Kaplan speaks during the WS/FCS Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
All of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards winners stand on stage on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Janet Materdo, an East Forsyth Middle School teacher, celebrates after being awarded Teacher of the Year during the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus hugs Janet Materdo, an East Forsyth Middle School teacher, after Materdo was awarded Teacher of the Year.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
A large crowd attends the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Core Awards on Thursday.
Allison Lee Isley, Journal
Grace Campbell-Sheran of Petree Elementary School reacts to being awarded Certified Instructional Support Personnel of the Year.
Allison Lee Isley Journal
lodonnell@wsjournal.com
336-727-7420
@lisaodonnellWSJ
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.