Students at 15 more schools in the local school district will be eligible for free breakfasts and lunches in the coming school year.

The schools met the criteria to be part of the Community Eligibility Provision, a program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture that allows students in low-income school districts to eat meals for free without filling out an application.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools now has 69 schools in the program. Schools in the program are qualified based on meeting a minimum percentage of students from the prior school year that would qualify for free or reduced lunch.

When the program started in 2014, students at 24 schools were eligible for the free meals. More schools have been added each year.

Students at the 16 schools not in the program must still apply for free and reduced lunches or pay the full price. The elementary schools not in the program are Clemmons, The Downtown School, Lewisville, Meadowlark, Sherwood Forest, Southwest, Vienna and Whitaker. The middle schools are Lewisville and Meadowlark; and the high schools are the Early College, Middle College, Atkins, Reagan and West Forsyth.

Meal prices in those schools will increase slightly, the first price hike since the 2017-18 school year. Elementary breakfast prices will be $1.90 and lunches $2.80; middle school breakfasts will be $2 and lunches $2.90; and high schools breakfasts will be $2.10 and lunches $3.

The school board approved the increases in June.