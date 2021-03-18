More Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students failed statewide exams than last year. Scores reflect challenging year, officials said

English II scores saw a slight bump in the percentage of students who failed their tests, from 36% last year to 39% this year.

While the percentage of Black and Hispanic students who failed their English II tests stayed about the same, the percentage of students in the district's Academically and Intellectually Gifted program who failed jumped from 1.7% last year to 24% this year.

That drastic leap in nonproficiency in that subgroup caught the board's attention.

"Those (numbers) kind of scream at you," said Board Member Marilyn Parker.

Kraft said the district plans to take a deeper look at the data.

"It's unprecedented and dramatic," he said.

Nicolette Grant, the district's Chief Academic Officer, said the disruption to the spring semester of the 2019-20 school year contributed to the drop in Math I scores.