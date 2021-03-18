More Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students failed statewide exams than last year. Scores reflect challenging year, officials said

Mirroring a statewide trend, more high-school students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools did not pass their fall end-of-course exams compared with last year.
The percentage of high school students who were not proficient in the four tests (biology, Math I, Math III and English II) fell across the board, with the most dramatic decline in Math I with 84% not proficient this year compared with 67% last year. Statewide, 66% were not proficient in Math I this year, compared with 48% last year.
Those results, as well as results from third-grade reading tests administered at the beginning of the school year, were a topic of discussion when the school board met at its monthly work session earlier this month and led directly to a presentation on how the school system is offering new programs to help students who may have lost ground during this difficult academic year.
Andrew Kraft, the district's Chief Equity and Accountability Officer, cautioned that the results are preliminary because about 10% of students have not taken their tests. Most students took the tests at their high schools in January. Because of COVID-19 concerns, students have until June to take them.
But the results are disappointing, Kraft said.
"Our teachers are working really hard, I know you know that," Kraft told the board.
English II scores saw a slight bump in the percentage of students who failed their tests, from 36% last year to 39% this year.
While the percentage of Black and Hispanic students who failed their English II tests stayed about the same, the percentage of students in the district's Academically and Intellectually Gifted program who failed jumped from 1.7% last year to 24% this year.
That drastic leap in nonproficiency in that subgroup caught the board's attention.
"Those (numbers) kind of scream at you," said Board Member Marilyn Parker.
Kraft said the district plans to take a deeper look at the data.
"It's unprecedented and dramatic," he said.
Nicolette Grant, the district's Chief Academic Officer, said the disruption to the spring semester of the 2019-20 school year contributed to the drop in Math I scores.
"As we closed schools in March and not doing live instruction, we had to make a lot of choices about what curriculum we were able to focus on. We know there was certain content we were not able to get to in the spring. and that compounded when students came back. They didn't have all the foundational skills they needed for math," Grant said. "Math is about concepts that you have to use, practice and apply."
The drop in math scores is happening in schools across the state and country, she said.
For the third-grade reading tests, administered at the beginning of the year, the percentage of local students testing at the lowest level of proficiency grew from 53% last year to 57% this year.
Students in economically disadvantaged subgroup struggled the most, with 73% of them reading at the lowest proficiency level, a jump of 9% from last year.
About 83% of third-graders took the test.
Schools have been asked to come up with action plans to address some of the academic challenges that appear to be linked to this disrupted year of learning.
So far, the plans include such things as afterschool tutoring, a Saturday academy and an academic boot camp.
In addition, the district will be offering a summer enrichment program for K-12 students. They hope to enroll about 15,000 students in the program.
Board member Elisabeth Motsinger said that despite the drop in scores, the outcomes could have been much worse.
"I think it's extraordinary that the learning loss was not greater given how difficult this was for so many people," she said. "I have to say to our staff and teachers, you've done an amazing job in an impossible situation."
