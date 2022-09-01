Mount Tabor to honor student fatally shot a year ago at high school

Administrators and students at Mount Tabor High School will dedicate a tree and a plaque Thursday in honor of William Miller Jr., a student who was fatally shot a year ago on campus.
Miller was shot at 12:07 p.m. on Sept. 7, leading to an immediate lockdown of Mount Tabor High School and other schools in the area. Large numbers of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers converged onto Mount Tabor's campus.
Maurice T. Evans, also a student at Mount Tabor, was arrested and is now facing a charge of murder.
School officials and students are expected to dedicate a tree and a plaque in Miller's honor in the Spartan Memory Garden, which is on campus next to the athletics stadium. Principal Evette Clemons and Superintendent Tricia McManus will be at the school to tour the Memory Garden at 5 p.m. Thursday, a statement from the school system said.
PHOTOS: Shooting at Mount Tabor in Winston-Salem
"Oh my God! One is dead!" a woman screams as she arrives at Mount Tabor High School 30 minutes after the call of shots fired at the school.
Walt Unks, Journal
Kiwannie James Sr. hangs his head as he waits near the intersection of Polo Road and Petree Road in Winston-Salem to get word about his son, Kiwannie James Jr. A shooting left one student dead at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1. James got word that his son was OK about 10 minutes later.
Walt Unks, Journal
Law enforcement officers search the Foxhall neighborhood behind Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem after a shooting that left one student dead Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Azucena and Raul Tavira hold one another as they wait to see how to reunite with their children, Ariana (a senior) and Alan (a junior) Jaimes-Tavira after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
Walt Unks, Journal
Kiwannie James Sr. wipes his eyes as he waits to get word about his son, Kiwannie James Jr. A shooting left one student dead at Mount Tabor High School. James got word that his son was OK about 10 minutes later.
Walt Unks, Journal
Police officers escort school buses as they leave Mount Tabor High School enroute to a site where parents were reunited with their children, hours after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Forsyth County Sheriff directs some of the law enforcement officers on the scene at Mount Tabor High School about 45 minutes after the call of shots fired at the school, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. One student was killed.
Walt Unks, Journal
"This is crazy. I'm just truing to find my baby," Tammy Moore says as she wait to see her grandson, freshman, Alonza Day after a shooting Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Moore said her daughter, Kiara Moore, and grandson moved from Philadelphia thinking that Winston-Salem would be a better environment. She said Alonza told her that he got pushed into a lockerroom when he heard gunshots.
Walt Unks, Journal
Azucena and Raul Tavira hold one hands as they wait to see how to get up with their children, Ariana ( a senior) and Alan (a junior) Jaimes-Tavira after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Families talk with their students who were locked down inside Mount Tabor High School after a shooting at the school, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
State Troopers dressed in tactical gear walk outside the grounds of Mount Tabor High School after a shooting at the school, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Azucena and Raul Tavira hold hands as they wait to see how to get up with their children, Ariana (a senior) and Alan (a junior) Jaimes-Tavira after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks
Parents gather in prayer at the corner of Petree and Polo roads after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School that left one student dead, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Sheila Greer, a social worker who came to the scene with a friend, hugs Kiwannie James Sr. as he gets word that his son, Kiwannie James Jr. was safe after a shooting that left one student dead at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, N.C., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. Greer saw that James was in distress, not knowing the condition of his son, at went to comfort him.
Walt Unks, Journal
A woman reacts as she arrives on the scene of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Walt Unks, Journal
Law enforcement officers gather at a staging area in the bus lot entrance to Mount Tabor High School after a shooting at the school, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 090221-wsj-nws_tabor
Walt Unks
Parents gather in prayer at the corner of Petree and Polo roads after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School that left one student dead, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 090221-wsj-nws_tabor
Walt Unks
Parents gather in prayer at the corner of Petree and Polo roads after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School that left one student dead, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 090221-wsj-nws_tabor
Walt Unks
A woman reacts as she arrives on the scene of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal) 090221-wsj-nws_tabor
Walt Unks
A family is reunited with a student after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends gather in the Whitaker Square Shopping Center about where to pick up students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends gather in the Whitaker Square Shopping Center about where to pick up students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Amiya Dodd, a 15-year-old freshman, is embraced by her father, Joe Dodd, after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Andy Bautista, a 14-year-old freshman, embraces his mother, Elvia Bautista, after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. Elvia said she is very grateful for her son’s safety. She just wanted to hug him and see him.
Allison Lee Isley
Tye Davis Witherspoon, a 15-year-old freshman, sits for a portrait after being reunited with his mother after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C. “I knew something was happening because I seen the gun and I mentally prepared myself for it. I ran,” he said about the shooting.
Allison Lee Isley
Robin Maves speaks about her experience for the emergency situation as she waits to be reunited with her two children after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Members of law enforcement search for a suspect on Whitaker Ridge Road after a Mount Tabor High School shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
A member of law enforcement searches for a suspect on Whitaker Ridge Road after a Mount Tabor High School shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Law enforcement officers gather at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1.
Allison Lee Isley
Member of law enforcement gather at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Sept. 1.
Allison Lee Isley
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough briefs members of the media at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Kollen Pyle comforts his wife, Jennifer Coty, at the family staging area at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends wait at the family staging area at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends wait at the family staging area at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus (left) and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough (right) brief members of the media at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus briefs members of the media at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Members of law enforcement search for a suspect on Whitaker Ridge Road after a Mount Tabor High School shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus (left) and Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough (right) speak on their phones at the family staging area at Whitaker Square Shopping Center after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends gather in the Whitaker Square Shopping Center about where to pick up students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Family and friends wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
A state trooper runs with a rifle while searching for a suspect on Whitaker Ridge Road after a Mount Tabor High School shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley
Parents wait in the Whitaker Square Shopping Mall at Robinhood and Polo roads in the hours after police responded to Mount Tabor High School. A shooting was reported about noon on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Allison Lee Isley, , Special to the Journal
Officers talked with a woman gathered in the parking of Whitaker Square Shopping Mall waiting on information after a shooting at Mt. Tabor High School on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Allison Lee Isley, Special to the Journal
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.