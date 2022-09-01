Mount Tabor to honor student fatally shot a year ago at high school

Administrators and students at Mount Tabor High School will dedicate a tree and a plaque Thursday in honor of William Miller Jr., a student who was fatally shot a year ago on campus.

Miller was shot at 12:07 p.m. on Sept. 7, leading to an immediate lockdown of Mount Tabor High School and other schools in the area. Large numbers of Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and Winston-Salem police officers converged onto Mount Tabor's campus.

Maurice T. Evans, also a student at Mount Tabor, was arrested and is now facing a charge of murder.

School officials and students are expected to dedicate a tree and a plaque in Miller's honor in the Spartan Memory Garden, which is on campus next to the athletics stadium. Principal Evette Clemons and Superintendent Tricia McManus will be at the school to tour the Memory Garden at 5 p.m. Thursday, a statement from the school system said.