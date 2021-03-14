Muscadine grape juice would be required in schools under NC bill sponsored by Davie lawmaker

All of North Carolina's public schools, colleges and universities would have to offer students muscadine grape juice under a bill that has advanced to the N.C. House chamber.

The question is can you get students to drink a sweet, fruity juice compared with the typical apple and orange juice offerings?

House Bill 136 has Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, as lead primary sponsor.

“It’s one of the good things we can do for the growers and producers in this state to make this product available in our schools," Howard said. "It is the state fruit."

The bill, which has cleared the House K-12 Education and Agriculture committees, has the support of the N.C. Agriculture Department.

If HB136 is signed into law, the mandate would begin with the 2021-22 school year.

According to online legislative media outlet NC Insider, Howard was asked during the K-12 committee meeting about what happens if muscadine grape juice isn't selected by enough students to warrant being an option.