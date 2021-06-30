N.C. Senate puts on hold legislation that would allow school districts to go mask-less in the fall

The state Senate chose Wednesday to put on pause legislation addressing whether K-12 students will be required to wear masks indoors for the 2021-22 school year.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said much of the legislation in the revamped Senate Bill 173 was acceptable to the Senate.
However, Krawiec recommended sending the bill to a concurrence committee, in part to give senators time to gain input from parents and other constituents.
There is no state public-health or educational mandate requiring youths to get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the school year.
One possible solution, in the form of SB173, cleared the House by a 66-44 vote on June 23 with three Democrats in support.
The bill, titled “Free the Smiles Act,” would give public, private and religious K-12 governing boards “the executive authority to determine the use of face coverings and any appropriate exceptions ... during the instructional day on campus.”
The bill would allow Gov. Roy Cooper to issue an executive order requiring face covering for individual schools “to reduce the transmission of an airborne communicable disease during a state of an emergency.”
However, the proposed legislation would not allow “a statewide face covering requirement for public or nonpublic schools.”
Given that the bill restricts emergency executive authority, it is likely that Cooper would choose to veto the bill if it clears the legislature.
SB173 cleared the Senate on March 31 as a bill that would allow North Carolina to enter an interstate compact for the practice of occupational therapy.
Because the House used the gut-and-replace strategy to insert the K-12 masking language, the Senate was required to either agree with the changes or reject them and form a concurrence committee in an attempt to reach a compromise.
The bill would require school boards to define masking policies by an Aug. 1 deadline.
If no policy has been adopted by the deadline, students will not be required to mask. If a masking policy has been adopted by that deadline, the policy must be reconsidered for a vote each month.
“North Carolina students deserve a safe learning environment in which they can thrive, but what works for one school district may not work well for another,” House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said on June 23, referencing Republican talking points about Cooper’s pandemic emergency executive orders.
“Local school boards, with input from parents and teachers, are best suited to determine what works best for their own students.”
Krawiec said she agreed with that assessment.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools doesn’t have a specific comment on the pending legislation, spokesman Brent Campbell said on June 23.
“What I can say is we will always consult and collaborate with state and local health officials to provide the best guidelines and regulations possible that keep student and staff health and safety at the forefront.”
Rep. David Willis, R-Union, said during the June 23 House floor debate that "it’s time to give them the opportunity to take off the masks, to return to class as normal, and to get into a position where they can start to rebuild the confidence and the camaraderie that they’ve had with their friends, with their classmates, and with their teachers, and to rebuild those relationships, to overcome the obstacles that we have put on them over the past year."
Rep. Susan Fisher, D-Buncombe, cited concerns that bill sponsors may be minimizing the current statewide presence of COVID-19, including in school settings.
Fisher suggested the best way to help students is for the legislature to provide funding for more school nurses and counselors.
Current status
Cooper’s Executive Order No. 215 lifted most mask restrictions, although individuals also still have to mask up in certain indoor health-care settings, such as schools, hospitals and in prisons.
Cooper’s decision to lift most social-distancing restrictions shifted most North Carolinians into the “personal responsibility” or “honor system” phase of the pandemic.
As of noon Wednesday, 53% of North Carolinians ages 18 and up are fully vaccinated.
Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen have acknowledged that many unvaccinated individuals are going mask-less as a result of his decision.
Cohen has said North Carolina will continue to adhere to masking guidance from the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention since many youths haven’t been vaccinated and those ages 11 and younger aren’t eligible yet.
The CDC’s advisory committee on Immunization Practices recommended May 11 the use of the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15 under the same Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization approved April 7 for those ages 16 and older.
DHHS has reported nearly 123,000 children from birth to 17 years old had tested positive for COVID-19.
According to DHHS’ COVID-19 dashboard, 12- to 17-year-olds are about 3% of all North Carolinians with at least one dose, while representing 8% of the total state population.
For 18- to 24-year-olds, they represent 7% of all vaccinated North Carolinians with at least one dose, while representing 9% of the total state population.
