NC bill would ban transgender girls from women's sports teams

Presently in North Carolina, transgender girls can participate in sports at their schools, but schools must submit a "Gender Identity Report," which may include medical documentation.

Critics of such legislation, including AJ Mazaris, the director of the LGBTQ+ Center at Wake Forest University, say such bills are creating an issue out of something that is not a problem.

"This is much like HB 2," Mazaris said, referencing the famous "bathroom bill" that banned transgender people from using the bathroom of their identity. "This is a solution looking for a problem, but the problem isn't actually there."

Mazaris said the bill sends a harmful message to transgender youth, a segment of the population that has higher rates of anxiety, depression and suicide ideation than their peers.

"When you have positive messages of inclusion for transgender youth, negative mental health outcomes start to dissipate," Mazaris said. "These bills aren't just harmful to trans athletes but for all trans youths who are receiving this message on a very public stage that their lives don't matter."

