NC middle and high schools can soon open for daily learning. Students will no longer have to social distance

Middle- and high-school students can return to school every day, according to new legislation announced Wednesday.

Senate Bill 220 is on a fast track, with the Senate approving it Wednesday and the House expected to follow on Thursday.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he intends to sign it into law.

Local school boards will be given the authority to keep middle and high-school students in hybrid learning (known as Plan B) or offer them in-person, daily learning (known as Plan A).

Local districts will be required to operate in Plan A for students in K-5.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools currently operates in Plan B for middle- and high-schoolers and beginning Monday, it will be in Plan A for all of its elementary students.

On Tuesday, the school board voted on a reopening plan that doubles the number of days that some middle- and high-school students will spend in person. Superintendent Tricia McManus said then that she would wait for more guidance from the state on reopening schools to more students.

McManus said Wednesday that the local district supports the new legislation.