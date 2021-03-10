NC middle and high schools can soon open for daily learning

Middle- and high-school students may return to school every day under new legislation announced Wednesday.
Senate Bill 220 is on a fast track, with the Senate approving it Wednesday and the House expected to follow on Thursday.
Gov. Roy Cooper said he intends to sign it into law.
Local school boards will be given the authority to keep middle and high-school students in hybrid learning (known as Plan B) or offer them in-person, daily learning (known as Plan A).
Local districts will be required to operate in Plan A for students in K-5.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools currently operates in Plan B for middle- and high-schoolers and beginning Monday, it will be in Plan A for all of its elementary students.
On Tuesday, the school board voted on a reopening plan that doubles the number of days that some middle- and high-school students will spend in person. Superintendent Tricia McManus said then that she would wait for more guidance from the state on reopening schools to more students.
McManus said Wednesday that the local district supports the new legislation.
“We will be working with local and state staff to further understand the components included in the bill as it relates to distancing and spacing requirements specifically within our middle and high school classrooms,” she said in a statement.
Any recommendation to update the reopening plan will be brought before the school board at its next meeting on March 23.
If the school board votes to move to Plan A for middle and high schoolers, it would not take effect until after spring break, which is April 2-9.
Malishai Woodbury, the board chairwoman, said Wednesday that she appreciates the state leadership on reopening.
“Based on the proposed law, I look forward to Mrs. McManus’ input and possible adjusted recommendation,” Woodbury said.
Board Member Dana Caudill Jones said she doesn’t want to comment before she is briefed by McManus.
A move from Plan B to Plan A would mean that older students would not have to have six-feet of social distancing in their classrooms. Under Plan A, schools are expected to have “minimal” social distancing though an exact distance is not specified in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Strong Schools Toolkit, which was developed to schools guidance on reopening.
The virus transmission rate among young children is low, experts have agreed.
Plan A does include protocols such as mask-wearing, social distancing in areas where people may congregate and temperature checks.
Each school district in the state will still be required to have a virtual option for parents who want their children to stay at home.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, said that though COVID-19 transmission in schools has been low, schools must continue to use safety protocols, including social distancing.
“I agree with the current CDC guidelines that K-12 schools should continue to cohort, social distance and employ masking to restrain in-school transmission until community COVID transmission is negligible. The key is finding solutions to keep the kids safe with the most in-school time as possible,” Ohl said in a statement.
He added that though teachers have had the opportunity to be vaccinated, children and at-risk adults have not.
Ohl said spring-break related travel, coupled with relaxed school protocols, could lead to school-related transmission among students.
The legislation marks a compromise between Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers who have pushed for more in-person learning days.
Cooper said with the state’s COVID-19 cases declining and an increase in vaccinations, the time is right for schools to open to more students. This weekend marks the one-year anniversary of Cooper ordering the schools to shut down to stop the spread of the virus.
“By the time this starts, teachers will have had five weeks to get vaccinated,” Cooper said.
School districts that want to move to Plan A must consult with the state health department, though it will have no veto power. Cooper will retain the authority to close an individual district.
Local districts moving to Plan A will also be required to work with the ABC Science Collaborative. The group is based at Duke University and has been advising several local school districts include Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Tamika Walker Kelly, the president of the N.C. Association of Educators, said in a statement that this pushes school staff in classrooms that could get too crowded.
“This agreement between the governor and leaders in the state legislature will needlessly encourage school boards to push students, educators, and staff into school buildings that do not comply with CDC guidance during a pandemic, which has already claimed the lives of 11,000 North Carolinians,” Kelly said in a statement.
