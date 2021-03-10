NC middle and high schools can soon open for daily learning

Any recommendation to update the reopening plan will be brought before the school board at its next meeting on March 23.

If the school board votes to move to Plan A for middle and high schoolers, it would not take effect until after spring break, which is April 2-9.

Malishai Woodbury, the board chairwoman, said Wednesday that she appreciates the state leadership on reopening.

“Based on the proposed law, I look forward to Mrs. McManus’ input and possible adjusted recommendation,” Woodbury said.

Board Member Dana Caudill Jones said she doesn’t want to comment before she is briefed by McManus.

A move from Plan B to Plan A would mean that older students would not have to have six-feet of social distancing in their classrooms. Under Plan A, schools are expected to have “minimal” social distancing though an exact distance is not specified in the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ Strong Schools Toolkit, which was developed to schools guidance on reopening.

The virus transmission rate among young children is low, experts have agreed.

Plan A does include protocols such as mask-wearing, social distancing in areas where people may congregate and temperature checks.