NEA president's visit highlights teacher cadet program that will expand to more high schools

Joel Leath had a good idea of what he was stepping into when he started student-teaching as part of his education studies at UNC Greensboro.

"It wasn't 'This is my first time in a classroom. I don't know what to do,'" Leath recalled.

He learned what to do while enrolled in Teacher Cadet classes at East Forsyth High School. A statewide program that Stephanie Wallace has led at East Forsyth for more than 20 years, Teacher Cadets learn the ins and outs of teaching and get experience in the classroom in preparation for a possible future in education, a field that is losing people at alarming rates.

Under Wallace, the Teacher Cadet program has turned into a pipeline, connecting students with eventual jobs in the classroom. Of the 266 who have gone through the program, more than 180 are teaching in North Carolina, with almost 100 of those teaching in the local district, including Leath, who is in his fifth year teaching science at East Forsyth Middle School where he was the school's Teacher of the Year for 2022.

In addition, a handful of Wallace's former cadets, such as Amanda Frederico, are now her colleagues at East Forsyth.

"I'm passionate about growing our own teachers," said Wallace, the Teacher of the Year for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in 2020. "It's been the heart of my advocacy work."

Wallace's work has gotten attention at the district and national level.

Becky Pringle, the president of the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the country with 3 million members, visited East Forsyth recently to learn more about the program, participating in separate roundtable discussions with local educators and current cadets.

"We heard of some incredible things happening here," Pringle said.

The program lost funding from the N.C. General Assembly in 2011 and is now sustained through grants and funding from the N.C. Foundation for Public School Children.

Superintendent Tricia McManus was impressed enough with the program to push for its eventual expansion into every high school in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools using some of the $13 million grant that the district was recently awarded from the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education's Effective Teacher Division, a part of the U.S. Department of Education.

Now in East Forsyth, Mount Tabor and Walkertown high schools, Teacher Cadet programs will expand in the 2022-23 school year to Glenn, Winston-Salem Prep, Reynolds and North Forsyth high schools. By the following year, there will be Teacher Cadet programs in all of the district's high schools.

"If we're going to build the pipeline we have to put these programs into schools," Leslie Alexander, the interim Chief Human Resources Officer for the school district told the school board in March.

One goal of the expansion is to build a more diverse workforce. The racial makeup of the student body is nearly evenly split among whites, Blacks and Hispanics; however 74% of teachers are white compared with 21% Black and about 4% Hispanic, Alexander said.

The Teacher Cadet program is growing across the state, said Wallace, who trains teachers across the state on how to implement the program.

Some of the growth could be in reaction to the dwindling number of people interested in pursuing careers in education.

According to Public Schools First N.C., the number of students enrolled in education programs in the UNC system between 2012 and 2021 dropped 35% while enrollment in master’s programs dropped 9%.

Aware of such numbers and how they may impact the local school district, McManus surveyed the cadets at last week's roundtable with Pringle and declared: "Every one of you has a job."

She was particularly taken by the enthusiasm the cadets showed as they talked to her and Pringle about what they enjoy about the program.

"It's heaven sitting among high school students who want to go into teaching," she said.

Pringle mostly listened and took notes as some of the cadets talked about what they learned in the program, which covers a range of topics from the history of education to the role of the state legislature to how to make a lesson plan. Students spend time at elementary, middle and high schools so they can get a feel for what grade level they would like to teach and some get the chance to spend time with school counselors and psychologists.

Former cadets praised the program for giving them a head start in college.

"I had to take an education psychology class at UNCG, and I already knew it. I had seen it in practice," Leath said.

Some of the cadets said some family and friend members questioned why they wanted to go into teaching.

"I normally get the reaction because of pay. We need to change the mindset of going into a career for a paycheck," said Amaya Matthews, a junior, who wants to teach high-school English.

The way that Matthews and other cadets see it, educators play a huge role in the lives of children.

"Educators can tell you when something is wrong with your child. People think all they do is teach," she said. "I wish there were a way to pull back the curtain. For me, it's 'Yes, I'm a teacher, but I'm going to help you be the person I know you can be.'"

The program is geared for students who are interested in careers involving children, not just teaching. One cadet in Wallace's class wants to work with youth groups in churches and thought the program would give him insight into working with children.

McManus said the program should be given the same support as other district programs that promote a career pathway.

"They get to see great teaching in action in our schools, so what greater place to recruit the future of our profession than right here in our schools?" she said.

