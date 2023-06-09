Speakers at Reagan High School’s graduation Friday at Joel Coliseum took a nostalgic look back at their freshman year as a way to provide perspective on all that they have endured in the last four years.

“We’re the generation of Sillybandz, fidget spinners ... and TikTok dances,” Morgan Stone told her classmates.

The class of 2023 had its ups and downs, she said. COVID-19 sent most of them online for 1½ years of their high-school career.

“Our experiences have molded us into who we are now,” Morgan said.

Reagan and Glenn both had their graduations on Friday. There will be six graduations on Saturday at either the coliseum or the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Some of those ceremonies will be taking place around the same time that the Wake Forest baseball team plays Alabama in NCAA Super Regional. Motorists should expect congestion.

On Sunday, there will be five more graduations in the same facilities. The time for Sunday’s baseball game has not been announced.

Reagan graduated nearly 500 students on Friday.

Lucy Blackman, the student body president, said her classmates went from “being pushed in the mosh pit to being the ones pushing.” The mosh pit is an area in the school that gets particularly congested during class changes.

“We’ve gained confidence and found ourselves,” she said.

Principal Brad Royal told the students that he had known many of them their entire lives. His son, Kendall Cooper Royal was one of the graduates. Father and son jumped up and bumped hips when Kendall crossed the stage to receive his diploma.

Royal talked about the senior class at Reagan being a family that supports one another through the best of times and worst of times. He paused to recognize two boys who died before graduating. Emerson Pattisal, who died in 2021, and Corey Simons, who died in 2022.

The crowd erupted with applause when the boys’ names were announced.

“They’re here with us,” Royal said of “the Raiders who passed away too soon.”

Several of Corey’s friends and family wore t-shirts with a picture of Corey in a graduation cap emblazoned on the front. “Long Live Corey,” the t-shirts read.

Penny Barr, Corey’s mom, said she appreciated the time that Reagan took to remember her son.

“It’s hard to hear his name called and not see him walk across the stage,” Barr said.

His graduation, she said, “would’ve been a huge day.”

Several of Arthur Bryant’s family came to watch him graduate. Arthur is headed to the U.S Air Force, his aunt, Marlayna Williams said.

“You know how they say it takes a village to bring a child up? We were that village,” Williams said. “We watched him grow into the man he is now. We’re very proud of him.”

