'Never Forget': Chris Paul returns to West Forsyth for court unveiling

The basketball court at West Forsyth High School has now been christened Chris Paul Court.

It could just as well be called Chris Paul’s Happy Place.

Here, on the hardwood inside Harold Simpson Gymnasium, in late-night workouts, after junior varsity practice and basically whenever he had a few minutes to spare, a young Paul polished his ball-handling skills, refined his jump shot and developed his trademark ferocity.

He also dreamed big dreams.

Those dreams carried him to Wake Forest University and an all-star NBA career that is sure to lead to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

On Thursday, Paul, a 2003 graduate of West Forsyth, stood behind a podium on the very basketball court that now bears his name and reflected on his early days as a Titan.

“I’ve been so blessed and fortunate in my life to travel and so many things, to play on Olympic teams, and all of this different type of stuff, but you never forget where you came from,” said Paul, a guard for the Phoenix Suns who is about to enter his 18th NBA season.

He looked out over the gym and said that even at the age of 37, the gym is still his happy place.

“I remember coming into this gym when I was 13 and 14 years old,” Paul said. “I’d come into this gym late night, and I’d hoop. It was my happy place. It still is my happy place. So I’m grateful for what the game of basketball has brought me, but a lot of it has to do with the relationships that were built here.”

The gymnasium for the dedication of Chris Paul Court was packed with juniors and seniors from West Forsyth and lots of folks who know Paul, including former neighbors and teachers, administrators and coaches from West Forsyth.

It was an affirming ceremony filled with memories, advice for the students in the gym and emotion.

As often happens when Paul appears locally, he was joined by his family — his brother, C.J., and parents, Robin and Charles. When the family pulled back a covering to unveil the Chris Paul Court logo, his father wiped away a few tears, prompting the close-knit family to squeeze together a little tighter.

Though the court dedication came about because of Paul’s prowess as a basketball player — McDonalds All American, NC Basketball Player of the Year, all-time leading scorer at West Forsyth, to name a few accolades — the folks who knew him while he was at West Forsyth talked about his character.

Kurt Telford, the principal of West Forsyth while Paul was a student, recalled how Paul, as junior class president, played in an AAU tournament in Charlotte, then hustled home to help decorate for the prom.

“He did what you expect a leader to do,” said Telford, now the principal at Charlotte Catholic High School.

Dawn Brann was Paul’s computer science teacher his senior year. He had become something of a school celebrity by that point, but he stayed grounded, she said.

“He was always just kind,” said Brann, who retired from West Forsyth over the summer. “He was just one of the kids.”

Among all the memories, Paul slipped in some advice to the students in attendance, telling them that hard work pays off. He talked specifically about how playing on the junior varsity basketball team during his freshman and sophomore years made him hungry.

“I needed that. It made me keep an edge,” he said. “I’m telling you, I wanted to walk down the breezeway and have a letter jacket on. But I couldn’t. My dad kept me on JV so it would keep me motivated. To this day, you’ve got to keep going to work… . I know if I want something, it’s not going to come to me. I gotta go get it.”

Principal Kevin Spainhour announced Thursday that Paul is the first inductee in the newly established West Forsyth Athletics Hall of Fame.

Catrina Green, the girls basketball coach at West Forsyth, sat in the gym with her players.

“This shows our players that a player who started here had success, and they might have similar opportunities,” she said.