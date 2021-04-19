New artist-in-residence program at Wake Forest University will honor Maya Angelou

Wake Forest University will establish a new artist-in-residence program to honor the late Maya Angelou.

The university announced Monday that the program will bring a celebrated artist — someone who combines achievement in the arts and a commitment to improving the human condition — to campus at a later date to work with students and faculty.

Wake Forest said it will decide on the nomination process in the fall and plans to announce the first recipient of the Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence Award in early 2022.

"The significance and beauty of this award is that it honors the life and life's work of my mother while inspiring artists who have demonstrated a powerful commitment to uplifting humanity through exercising virtues she lived by: courage, creativity, hope, tolerance and social activism," Guy Johnson, Angelou's son, said in a statement issued by the university. "To honor her legacy, we must look upon ourselves and ask, what are we doing to improve the human condition?"

The university said it's using a gift from one of its graduates to start the new artist-in-residence program. Wake Forest didn't identify the donor or disclose the amount.