New artist-in-residence program at Wake Forest University will honor Maya Angelou

Wake Forest University will establish a new artist-in-residence program to honor the late Maya Angelou.
The university announced Monday that the program will bring a celebrated artist — someone who combines achievement in the arts and a commitment to improving the human condition — to campus at a later date to work with students and faculty.
Wake Forest said it will decide on the nomination process in the fall and plans to announce the first recipient of the Maya Angelou Artist-in-Residence Award in early 2022.
"The significance and beauty of this award is that it honors the life and life's work of my mother while inspiring artists who have demonstrated a powerful commitment to uplifting humanity through exercising virtues she lived by: courage, creativity, hope, tolerance and social activism," Guy Johnson, Angelou's son, said in a statement issued by the university. "To honor her legacy, we must look upon ourselves and ask, what are we doing to improve the human condition?"
The university said it's using a gift from one of its graduates to start the new artist-in-residence program. Wake Forest didn't identify the donor or disclose the amount.
Wake Forest said a campus committee has worked for the past four months to develop criteria for the award. That group has been assisted by the Dr. Maya Angelou Foundation, an organization Angelou created to support educational and health care equity initiatives.
Angelou — the poet, writer and civil rights activist who worked with both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X — began a relationship of more than 40 years with Wake Forest in 1973 when she came to the university for a speaking engagement. Wake Forest awarded her an honorary degree four years later.
In 1982, Angelou was named the university's first Reynolds Professor of American Studies and held that faculty post until her death in 2014. A Wake Forest residence hall that opened in 2017 was named for Angelou.
Angelou wrote more than 30 books of fiction and poetry. She gained international fame for "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings," her autobiographical account of her early life. An actor, screenwriter, playwright and frequent lecturer, Angelou was awarded a National Medal of Arts in 2000 and a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, in 2010.
At Wake Forest, she is still remembered as the professor who taught humanities classes that focused on poetry, drama, literature, race, African culture and Shakespeare.
"Dr. Angelou taught students — as she taught her readers worldwide — that artistic expression is at the heart of human courage, renewal and liberation," Wake Forest Provost Rogan Kersh said in a statement.
"Artists honored with this award bearing her name will reflect that commitment in their work as in their lives. Their engagement with students and other community members will further affirm the 'wonder-working power' of the arts, to quote a favored Dr. Angelou phrase, on our campus."