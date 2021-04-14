New Brunson might be at former Thomasville furniture site; the school district wants feedback

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wants to hear what people in the Brunson Elementary School community think about building a replacement school on the site of a former furniture plant on North Patterson Avenue.
On Tuesday, the board's building and grounds committee gave district leaders the go-ahead to conduct a survey about the site at 1201 N. Patterson Ave., the former home of Thomasville Furniture's Plant H, which closed in 2003. The school district has been evaluating property to build a new Brunson for more than a year, a challenging task considering the lack of large plots within the school's boundaries. School leaders said Tuesday that the North Patterson site is their top choice. It's also the cheapest, with a project cost of $34.6 million.
The other three possibilities and their projected costs are renovating the current Brunson ($42 million); combining Brunson and Cook Elementary School at Cook ($36.6 million); and building on 17 acres at the Crossnore Children's Home ($40.6 million).
The North Patterson site would require the demolition of the former Thomasville Furniture building. The site would also need some environmental remediation because of contaminated soil, a common challenge on former industrial sites, according to Colon Moore, the director of facility planning and construction for the school system. The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality has accepted the site into its brownfields program, which works with prospective developers to redevelop sites that remain idle because of possible environmental issues.
The property is in an area of the city that is on the brink of redevelopment, near what has been dubbed Industrial Hill.
According to a report presented to the school board last year, the levels of contaminants in the soil exceed those set by the N.C. DEQ. The data taken from the soil analysis appears to be consistent with the former manufacturing operations at the site, the report concluded.
The school district has an option to buy the property from its current owners, Castle Rock Holdings, for $2.7 million, Moore said.
Noting the environmental concerns with the site, former Superintendent Angela Hairston recommended the school board merge Cook and Brunson at a presentation in September.
"I will say that it has been my experience that it only takes about 10 parents to fight you on remediation on what they perceive to be contaminated land, and it will feel like 1,000 parents," Hairston said at the time.
Malishai Woodbury, the chairperson of the Board of Education, also raised concerns at the meeting about the North Patterson site.
"Everyone knows when we say 'urban' you mean black, you mean poor, you mean underserved," Woodbury said.
She favored looking at other sites. The issue for Brunson, though, is that there are few parcels available in what has been described as a "fully developed district."
The school board failed to act on Hairston's recommendation for a Brunson-Cook merger. Hairston resigned as superintendent in November, and Tricia McManus was installed.
The North Patterson site is the recommendation from the school staff, Moore told the school board on Tuesday.
A survey was expected to be emailed to students, staff and others in the Brunson community on Wednesday. If the feedback is positive, the school board will likely vote on buying the North Patterson property at its April 27 meeting, Moore said.
The school board and staff acknowledged that part of its job will be to educate the community about the site, its environmental legacy and the brownfields program, which has spurred redevelopment in former industrial areas in Charlotte, Raleigh and Greensboro.
Moore said the school district plans to hold meetings with the public to educate them on the brownfields program.
Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger said there's a history of the public coming around on school sites that it once viewed unfavorably.
She used the Career Center, 910 Highland Court, as an example.
"We made a decision that it was really important to place our schools throughout the community so they could be accessible to students everywhere," Motsinger said. "It's such a vibrant, good place. The minute the school was built, people sent their kids there. It's just historical."
A replacement school for Brunson is among the $350 million in projects that voters approved in a bond referendum in 2016.
It is expected to open in the fall of 2024. Built in 1960, the current Brunson sits in a floodplain.
