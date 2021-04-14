New Brunson might be at former Thomasville furniture site; the school district wants feedback

The property is in an area of the city that is on the brink of redevelopment, near what has been dubbed Industrial Hill.

According to a report presented to the school board last year, the levels of contaminants in the soil exceed those set by the N.C. DEQ. The data taken from the soil analysis appears to be consistent with the former manufacturing operations at the site, the report concluded.

The school district has an option to buy the property from its current owners, Castle Rock Holdings, for $2.7 million, Moore said.

Noting the environmental concerns with the site, former Superintendent Angela Hairston recommended the school board merge Cook and Brunson at a presentation in September.

"I will say that it has been my experience that it only takes about 10 parents to fight you on remediation on what they perceive to be contaminated land, and it will feel like 1,000 parents," Hairston said at the time.

Malishai Woodbury, the chairperson of the Board of Education, also raised concerns at the meeting about the North Patterson site.

"Everyone knows when we say 'urban' you mean black, you mean poor, you mean underserved," Woodbury said.