New dean named for UNC School of the Arts' filmmaking school

Chancellor Brian Cole in a statement said LaVine has "an out-of-the-box collaborative style that will provide UNCSA students with the skills to navigate the changing entertainment landscape and better position them for successful careers in the film, television and streaming content industries.”

LaVine, meanwhile, said she's excited about coming to a school with innovative programs, top-notch facilities and the chance to collaborate with students and faculty among the school's five arts conservatories.

"We’ve seen more disruption in the filmmaking space than ever before," LaVine said in a statement, "and students must be prepared to think differently and find new ways to tell stories."

LaVine will start July 1 at a salary of $165,000. Her duties as dean also will include serving on the board of directors of RiverRun International Film Festival and on the advisory board of the university's Media + Emerging Technology Lab.