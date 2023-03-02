A new foundation that is being established to support Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is starting to take shape with three founding board members in place and the potential for $50,000 in seed money from the school board.

The school board's finance committee recommended on Tuesday that the full school board approve the money at its next meeting on March 14. The money will be used primarily to cover the organizational fees needed for the fledgling foundation to become a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization, which will exempt it from federal taxes. Having that money will also show prospective funders that the school district is invested in the foundation.

If approved, the seed money will be taken from the school district's fund balance. The foundation will eventually reimburse the school district, Tommy Kranz, the chief financial officer, told the finance committee on Tuesday.

The school board passed a resolution in support of the yet-to-be-named foundation in October, seeing it as a way to establish sustainable funding once COVID-relief dollars expire in 2024. It will act as its own entity, with its own board of directors and staff, but it will work closely with the school district to identify funding needs.

The school district received $215 million in federal COVID dollars, known as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER. Money from that fund has been used for such things as teacher retention bonuses, technology and adding literacy coaches and mental health counselors.

Carol Montague-Davis, a longtime leader in the school district who retired as principal at Carver High School last year; Alvin Atkinson, the associate director for the Center for Study of Economic Mobility at Winston-Salem State University; and Dana Caudill Jones, who recently finished two terms on the school board, were recruited by Paula Wilkins to serve as founding board members.

Wilkins, now the district's chief academic officer, is the former executive director of Project Impact, a fundraising initiative that brought in about $22 million in support of school district programs. Project Impact ended in June after six years.

"They are champions of education, and they know people," Wilkins said of the three founding board members.

Jones, Atkinson and Montague-Davis have met several times over the last few months to lay the groundwork for the foundation. They've talked with business and community leaders in an effort to find other potential board members. Once in place, the new board will hire an executive director for the foundation.

"So many times, when there's emergency needs, we're scrambling to find funding, so sustainability is important," Jones said. "And Forsyth County believes in its school system. This will be a game-changer."

Several school districts in the state have foundations, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Asheville City Schools and Union County Schools. Those foundations offer everything from large-scale, district-wide grants to smaller grants for teachers with innovative projects.