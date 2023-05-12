Two new principals have been named in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, the school district announced Thursday.

Lowana G. Wade will be the new principal at Lewisville Middle School, taking the place of the retiring Charles McAninch, who opened the school last year.

A former coach, counselor and teacher at Mount Tabor High School, Wade has been assistant principal at Lewisville Middle since its opening in 2021. She was also an assistant principal at West Forsyth High School in 2020. She begins her new job on July 1.

The school board also approved Sheila Burnette as principal of Hall Woodward Elementary School, replacing Kenneth Jordan who was named the new principal at the Early and Middle colleges a few weeks ago.

Burnette was an assistant principal in Alamance County Schools from 2001 to 2004. She was a principal and assistant principal in Chapel Hill/Carrboro Schools from 2004 to 2009. She has been with the local school district since 2010, serving as the principal of Konnoak Elementary School.

She will begin her new role July 1.