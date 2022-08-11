 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New leadership team members named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

Jill Hall-Freeman

Jill Hall-Freeman

Three new people have been hired for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools administrative team, the district announced Thursday.

Jill Hall-Freeman has been named the new area superintendent for schools in the county's western district. Hall-Freeman was a math teacher at Walkertown Middle School; an assistant elementary school principal and principal in Guilford County; a principal in Durham County; and most recently the chief human resources officer for Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

Rhonda Mays

Rhonda Mays

Rhonda Mays is the new director of family engagement. In more than 20 years in the school district, she has been a social worker and graduation coach. She was also president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators from 2015 to 2019. 

Clinton Wilson

Clinton Wilson

Clinton Wilson is the new chief program officer for student services. He was previously a supervisor of high school counseling and transition coordinator for Guilford County Schools. Wilson has more than 12 years of experience in student services.

