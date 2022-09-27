New middle school, additions at two other schools removed from 2016 bond list

During public comments, people talked about the needs at Philo-Hill and East Forsyth.

Rusty Hall, the principal at East Forsyth, said his school's bathrooms and cafeteria are too small, and the breezeways that link buildings do nothing to protect students from the weather.

"Our facilities do not match the people inside the building," he said. "Facilities are outdated, and as leaders of the school, it keeps us busy."

Lilly Pike, a student at East Forsyth, said conditions at the school are not conducive to learning. She cited the deteriorated breezeway covers and uneven concrete sidewalks that make for an uncomfortable learning environment.

Vikki Heaney, the new media coordinator at Philo-Hill, called the condition of the school "horrific."

"It's what I would call full of Band-Aids," said Heaney, who described a leaky building with poor air quality. "Sometimes the media center is 60 degrees; sometimes it's 90 degrees."

Sam Ball, who teaches at Philo-Hill, said conditions at Philo-Hill make students feel neglected. He asked the school board to pay for a new school that students would want to go to.

The bond has consisted of four phases, with about $87 million available every two years.

"We don't get a lump sum of $350 million to work with," Seeba said. "We get the money in pieces."