New principal coming to North Hills, new leader named for Exceptional Children's Department in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools

LaJoi Wilson-Moore, who has a long history in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will be the new principal at North Hills Elementary School, the school district announced Monday.

In addition, Tammy Norwood has has been named the chief program officer for the district's Exceptional Children's Department.

Wilson-Moore is coming to North Hills from Jefferson Middle School, where she was named the district's Assistant Principal of the Year in May. She replaces Tiffany Krafft, who is now at Griffith Elementary School.

Wilson-Moore formerly taught fifth-grade at North Hills. She has also worked in administration at Ibraham Elementary and the former Hill Middle School.

Norwood has worked as area program director for the school district's Exceptional Children Department and was the director and principal of the Hospital/Homebound Education Center for five years. She has also worked in various positions at Mineral Springs, Sedge Garden and Kimmel Farm elementary schools.

The start dates for both women are still to be determined, the school district said.