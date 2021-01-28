New principal coming to West Forsyth High. Kevin Spainhour was principal at West Stokes.

Kevin Spainhour has resigned as principal of West Stokes High School to become the new principal at West Forsyth High School, the largest school in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' district.

Spainhour was principal at West Stokes High School for the last nine years. At West Forsyth, he will replace Charles McAninch, principal at the new Lewisville Middle School, which will open for the 2021-22 school year.

Spainhour addressed the students of West Stokes in a video message, saying he had accepted the position at West Forsyth.

He started as an assistant principal at West Stokes in 2012 and was named principal a year later.

