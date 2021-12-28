 Skip to main content
New principal headed to Mineral Springs Middle. Search underway for Parkland, Paisley leaders.
New principal headed to Mineral Springs Middle. Search underway for Parkland, Paisley leaders.

The coming year will bring a number of leadership changes in local schools. 

Mineral Springs Middle School will have a new principal when students return on Jan. 5. In addition, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has begun a search for new principals at Parkland High School and Paisley IB School.

Jonathan Williams

Jonathan Williams is the new principal at Mineral Springs Middle, replacing Kelly Campbell. He comes to the school district from Rockingham County, where he was the principal at Booker T. Washington Learning Center. His resume includes a stint as an assistant principal at Walkertown High School.

Surveys have appeared on the websites of Parkland High School and Paisley IB, asking parents and other stakeholders what characteristics they want in in their next principals.

According to the survey, the input gathered will be used in the search process for the next principals at the schools.

Then new hires will replace Spencer Hardy at Parkland and Randy Mann at Paisley. 

Hardy has been principal at Parkland since 2014. Mann was named principal at Paisley in 2020.

In a previously announced principal change, Carol Montague-Davis will retire from Carver High School on March 1. Montague-Davis has been principal at Carver since 2017. She also served in that job from 2004 to 2008.

Her successor, Thyais Maxwell, will begin at Carver on Jan. 10 and work with Montague-Davis during the transition. Maxwell previously was the principal at The Middle College at Bennett College, which is part of Guilford County Schools.

