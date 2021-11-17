New principal named at Carver; Montague-Davis retiring in March

Carver High School will get a new principal in 2022.

Thyais L. Maxwell will be the new school's new principal, replacing Carol Montague-Davis, who has had a long career with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Montague-Davis will retire in March, the school district announced Wednesday morning.

Maxwell, who has worked as a principal in the Guilford County school system, will begin Jan. 10 and work with Montague-Davis until her retirement.

In the course of her career, Montague-Davis has had strong ties with Carver. She was principal from 2004 to 2008 then left to become the assistant superintendent for middle-school administration for the school district.

In 2017, she returned to Carver at her request.

Maxwell has more than 20 years in education. Most recently, she was principal of The Middle College at Bennett.

