New principal named at Jefferson Elementary School

  • 0

Debbie McIntyre, the principal at Jefferson Elementary, announces her replacement at field day

Katie McGregor, the assistant principal at Jefferson Elementary School, will be the new principal at the school for the coming school year.

McGregor, a former Assistant Principal of the Year for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will replace Debbie McIntyre, who is retiring.

A former Principal of the Year for the school district, McIntyre has been principal at Jefferson since 2015.

Jefferson Elementary School Last Day

Katie McGregor (left) hugs Debbie McIntyre after McIntyre announced that McGregor will be taking her place as the principal of Jefferson Elementary School on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

McGregor's new position was announced in front of the school at its field day on Thursday, prompting many of the children to chant "Ms. McGregor. Ms. McGregor."

McGregor previously taught at Lewisville Elementary and was the instructional facilitator at Diggs-Latham before coming to Jefferson Elementary.

Waves of students engulfed her in hugs, including fifth-grader William Johnson, who asked her if he should call her "The Queen of the School."

"She's absolutely amazing," Johnson said.

