New principal named at Jefferson Elementary School

Katie McGregor, the assistant principal at Jefferson Elementary School, will be the new principal at the school for the coming school year.

McGregor, a former Assistant Principal of the Year for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, will replace Debbie McIntyre, who is retiring.

A former Principal of the Year for the school district, McIntyre has been principal at Jefferson since 2015.

McGregor's new position was announced in front of the school at its field day on Thursday, prompting many of the children to chant "Ms. McGregor. Ms. McGregor."

McGregor previously taught at Lewisville Elementary and was the instructional facilitator at Diggs-Latham before coming to Jefferson Elementary.

Waves of students engulfed her in hugs, including fifth-grader William Johnson, who asked her if he should call her "The Queen of the School."

"She's absolutely amazing," Johnson said.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.