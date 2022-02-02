 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New principal named at Paisley
0 Comments
top story

New principal named at Paisley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Natasha Woods

Natasha Woods

Natasha Woods will be the new principal of Paisley IB School, replacing Randy Mann, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Woods has been an assistant principal and dean of students at Carver High School for four years.

Woods will begin at Paisley on Feb. 7. She also worked in Roanoke (Virginia) City Schools and Norfolk (Virginia.) Public Schools. She is a former Teacher of the Year for Lafayette-Winona Middle School in Norfolk, Virginia.

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Domino's will pay you to pick up your pizza

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert