New principal named at Paisley

Natasha Woods will be the new principal of Paisley IB School, replacing Randy Mann, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Tuesday.
Woods has been an assistant principal and dean of students at Carver High School for four years.
Woods will begin at Paisley on Feb. 7. She also worked in Roanoke (Virginia) City Schools and Norfolk (Virginia.) Public Schools. She is a former Teacher of the Year for Lafayette-Winona Middle School in Norfolk, Virginia.
