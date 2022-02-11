 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New principal named for Parkland High School
New principal named for Parkland High School

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education has hired Noel Keener as the new principal of Parkland High School, the school district said Friday.

Noel Keener

Keener is currently the principal of Northeast Guilford High School, where she has served as an administrator for about nine years. During her tenure at Northeast High, she directed the Academy of Computer and Information Sciences and received district recognition for reducing the performance gaps between student subgroups.

Keener joined Guilford County Schools in 2004 as a special educator and a department chairwoman. She was an adjunct professor at the UNC Greensboro from 2008 to 2013.

Keener received her bachelor's degree in psychology from Wichita State University and her master's degree in special education and post master’s certificate in school administration from UNC Greensboro. Keener is a 2013 member of the Piedmont Triad Leadership Academy.

Keener's start date at Parkland High School is still to be determined, said Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools

