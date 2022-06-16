New principals named for Mount Tabor, Mineral Springs Middle, Moore Elementary

Evette Calhoun-Clemons will be the new principal at Mount Tabor High School, replacing Ed Weiss, who is retiring after 13 years.

Calhoun-Clemons is the current assistant principal at Mount Tabor, where she has been since 2014.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced other leadership changes on Thursday.

Shaunne Hall, now the principal at Carter High School, will be the new principal at Mineral Springs Middle School, replacing Jonathan Williams, who is leaving after six months on the job for personal reasons, according to Chris Runge, the executive director of communications and media for the school district.

Hall will be the third principal in three years at Mineral Springs Middle. Kelly Campbell was named principal at Mineral Springs in 2020.

Justin Marckel, now an assistant principal at Southwest Elementary School, will be the new principal at Moore Magnet Elementary School. Marckel replaces Sean Gaillard, who is the new principal at Appalachian State University's Academy at Middle Fork.

All three new principals will start on July 1.

