New principals named for three schools in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system

Tiffany Krafft is the new principal of Griffith Elementary.
Shawna Penn was named the principal of Carter High School.
Cynthia Russell will be the principal of Gibson Elementary.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has named new principals at Griffith and Gibson elementary schools and Carter High School.

Monday's announcement comes three days before teachers return to schools to prepare for the arrival of students on Aug. 29.

Tiffany Krafft is the new principal at Griffith, coming to the school from North Hills Elementary, where she had been principal since 2010. She also taught at South Fork Elementary and was on the core team that opened Middle Fork Elementary. 

Shawna Penn, a 20-year veteran of the school district, will lead Carter High School. She has taught at Hanes Middle School and West Forsyth High School and was a physical education teacher and athletic director Wiley Middle School. She joined Carter as the assistant principal in 2017.

Cynthia Russell will be the principal of Gibson Elementary. Starting with the school district in 2003 as a 7th grade math teacher at Wiley Middle School,  Russell later became curriculum coordinator at Kennedy Middle School. In 2017, she became assistant principal at Gibson. 

