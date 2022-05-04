New principals named for three Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools

Three Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get new leaders, the school system announced last week.

Jamal Crawford will be the new principal at Flat Rock Middle School, replacing Becky Hodges. Crawford started in education as a high school history teacher and was selected as an N.C. Principal's Fellow. He is currently the principal of Kirkman Park Spanish Immersion Elementary in Guilford County.

Christopher Holbrook will be at Whitaker Elementary School, replacing Sharon Creasy.

Holbrook was a classroom teacher for nine years in schools in Stokes and Guilford counties as well as the local school district. He also was the assistant principal at Mocksville Elementary School. In addition, he was the curriculum coordinator at Flat Rock Middle School and is currently the assistant principal at Wiley Magnet Middle School.

Anissia Scales will be the new principal at Brunson Elementary School, replacing the retiring Jeff Faullin. A Winston-Salem native, Scales is the current principal of the school system's Virtual Academy. She was also an assistant principal at Mineral Springs Middle, Meadowlark Middle and Ward Elementary schools.

Start dates for the new principals have not been determined.

