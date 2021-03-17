New superintendent has stay-the-course mentality

Tricia McManus' nine months in Winston-Salem have been marked by turbulence, none of which was her making.
A lifelong Floridian, she became deputy superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in June as the district was putting an end to an unprecedented school year while looking ahead to the next. Within four months, the superintendent under which she served, Angela Hairston, unexpectedly resigned, leaving McManus, as interim superintendent, to oversee a constantly changing reopening plan that some criticized was too aggressive and others complained was needlessly cautious.
Though COVID-19's impact on the school system lingers, the school district is back on solid ground in one respect. It has steady leadership at the top.
On Wednesday, McManus was sworn in as superintendent, a largely ceremonial step considering the school board approved McManus for the job on Feb. 23.
She is the third person to lead the district since Beverly Emory resigned in the spring of 2019. Ken Simington served as interim superintendent before Hairston was hired.
McManus said on Wednesday that she hopes to provide stability to the school district.
"I'm not trying to make massive changes. The district has already gone through changes. New superintendents have a way they want to structure the system, the way they want to provide support and allocate resources. For me, it was, 'Let's get through the pandemic — which we're still living that every day — and stay the course," McManus said. "We have a great team, a great plan. We have such talent in our system. Let's keep moving forward."
On Tuesday, McManus will provide the school board with an update on the reopening plan, which has been rolled out in phases. K-5 students now meet in-person four days a week, more middle students are meeting in person at Clemmons Middle School and more high school students are scheduled to attend in-person classes beginning April 12.
Now that Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation that said middle and high schools can open for full-time, in-person classes, surrounding school districts have responded with plans to do so. The local school board could decide to take that step as well.
For her part, McManus said she has been consulting with superintendents from other districts and with infectious disease experts on whether it's safe to reopen with less restrictive protocols. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing social distancing guidelines from six feet to three feet in classrooms.
"I'll provide an update where we are," McManus said. "It's important we keep safety at the forefront. We're trying to make the best decisions for our kids to be in-person as much as possible but also keeping safety at the forefront."
Several football games have recently been canceled because of COVID-19.
McManus said the district does not want to add to community spread of COVID-19. When the community spread was at its highest in January, schools were a safe place to be, she said.
"Now that community spread is lower, we want to make sure we don't reverse that by doing things that are sporadic and not really thinking through all of our processes," she said.
