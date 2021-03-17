New superintendent has stay-the-course mentality

Tricia McManus' nine months in Winston-Salem have been marked by turbulence, none of which was her making.

A lifelong Floridian, she became deputy superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in June as the district was putting an end to an unprecedented school year while looking ahead to the next. Within four months, the superintendent under which she served, Angela Hairston, unexpectedly resigned, leaving McManus, as interim superintendent, to oversee a constantly changing reopening plan that some criticized was too aggressive and others complained was needlessly cautious.

Though COVID-19's impact on the school system lingers, the school district is back on solid ground in one respect. It has steady leadership at the top.

On Wednesday, McManus was sworn in as superintendent, a largely ceremonial step considering the school board approved McManus for the job on Feb. 23.

She is the third person to lead the district since Beverly Emory resigned in the spring of 2019. Ken Simington served as interim superintendent before Hairston was hired.

McManus said on Wednesday that she hopes to provide stability to the school district.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}