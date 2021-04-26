New trustees named to the WSSU and UNCSA boards

• Paul Gregory Tazewell has been a costume designer for Broadway, film, television, opera and regional theater for nearly 30 years. He was won numerous awards for his work, including an Emmy Award (NBC’s "The Wiz! Live") and a Tony Award ("Hamilton").

These four new members will replace Steven Berlin, Robert "Rob" King, Michael Tiemann and Erna Womble, who will leave the UNCSA board after two terms.

The WSSU board, like most other boards of trustees throughout the UNC System, has 13 members: eight appointed by the Board of Governors; two picked by the president pro tem of the N.C. Senate; two selected by the speaker of the N.C. House; and the Student Government Association president at each university.

Trustee appointments are made in odd-numbered years. Six seats are up for appointment every other year.

The UNCSA board has 19 members. In addition to the members named by the Board of Governors and the legislature, the UNCSA board has an alumni representative and liaisons from its foundation board and Board of Visitors. Other UNCSA trustees include a former board member, the chief executive officer of the N.C. Symphony and the secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.