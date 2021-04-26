New trustees named to the WSSU and UNCSA boards

An actor, business executives, an award-winning costume designer and several alumni are among the new members of the governing boards of Winston-Salem's two state universities.
The UNC Board of Governors on Friday appointed four members to the boards of trustees at both Winston-Salem State University and UNC School of the Arts. New and returning members will serve four-year terms starting July 1.
Here's a glance at the appointments:
Winston‐Salem State
The WSSU board got one new and three returning members.
• Bill Miller Jr. will be the lone new trustee. Miller recently retired as chief operating officer for supply chain management and procurement at the real estate services firm Jones, Lang, LaSalle. He earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Winston-Salem State and is the chairman of the Winston‐Salem State University Foundation. He'll replace David Smith, who was appointed in 2017.
• William U. Harris of Charlotte was reappointed. He's a former principal and teacher in the Charlotte‐Mecklenburg school district and is retired after working for The College Board and Educational Testing Service. Harris is a Winston-Salem State graduate.
• Kathleen Kelly, the board's vice-chairwoman, also was reappointed. She is a founder and managing partner of Compass Financial Partners, a Greensboro wealth management firm.
• Drewry Hanes Nostitz of Winston-Salem is the third current member reappointed for a second term. She has served on boards at many area schools and is a former member of the foundation board at Winston-Salem State.
UNC School of the Arts
The Board of Governors appointed four new members — all alumni — to the UNCSA board.
• Jeffery N. Bullock has danced professionally with several ballet companies and is a former faculty member at the American Dance Festival in Durham. He currently directs the Dance MFA program at Hollins University in Virginia.
* Al Crawford has been the lighting director of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City since 1998. He's also the founder of Arc3design, a lighting design group. He's now the alumni representative to the UNCSA trustee board.
• Rhoda Griffis is a professional actor with more than 250 credits in film ("The Blind Side," "Runaway Jury"), television ("Army Wives"), theater and commercials. A former member of the N.C. Shakespeare Festival's acting company, Griffis is an assistant director in the fine arts department of The Lovett School in Atlanta.
• Paul Gregory Tazewell has been a costume designer for Broadway, film, television, opera and regional theater for nearly 30 years. He was won numerous awards for his work, including an Emmy Award (NBC’s "The Wiz! Live") and a Tony Award ("Hamilton").
These four new members will replace Steven Berlin, Robert "Rob" King, Michael Tiemann and Erna Womble, who will leave the UNCSA board after two terms.
The WSSU board, like most other boards of trustees throughout the UNC System, has 13 members: eight appointed by the Board of Governors; two picked by the president pro tem of the N.C. Senate; two selected by the speaker of the N.C. House; and the Student Government Association president at each university.
Trustee appointments are made in odd-numbered years. Six seats are up for appointment every other year.
The UNCSA board has 19 members. In addition to the members named by the Board of Governors and the legislature, the UNCSA board has an alumni representative and liaisons from its foundation board and Board of Visitors. Other UNCSA trustees include a former board member, the chief executive officer of the N.C. Symphony and the secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Trustees are considered volunteers — they aren't paid for their work — and serve four-year terms. They're limited to two consecutive four-year terms at an institution but may be reappointed to the same board after a one-year break or to another university board without taking time off.