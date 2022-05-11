New use for Hanes-Lowrance? Former school site may become staff technology center for district.

The former Hanes-Lowrance school building, on Indiana Avenue, which has been mostly vacant since being abruptly closed in 2015, may have a new purpose for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

A committee of the school board approved on Tuesday a plan to reoccupy the building, which formerly housed both Hanes, a magnet school for academically gifted students, and Lowrance, a middle school for special-needs students. The schools would serve as a technology warehouse and provide office space for the district's technology team.

The full school board is expected to vote on the plan at its next meeting on May 24.

Much of the district’s technology and some employees on the tech team are at Whitaker Park, the former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco manufacturing plant. But with the recent economic development projects at Whitaker Park, the school district believes its days there are numbered, prompting it to consider a move to the 100,000-square-foot school.

“It’s a large property and a facility that’s in great condition,” Lauren Richards, the chief operating officer told the school board on Tuesday.

The building's location, not far from U.S. 52 and Salem Parkway, is also ideal, she said.

Richards anticipates about 40 members of the tech team would work at the school. In addition, the school district is looking at ways to house services in the school that could serve the surrounding community.

“We know that our social work team has a food pantry and a small store where they pull supplies from for students in need,” Richards offered as possible examples of what could be moved to the site.

The district could also offer training there and set up a model classroom.

“Teachers could come in and see how to use interactive technology in the classroom with their students,” she said.

Though in good condition, according to Richards, the school has significant repair needs, including a new roof, estimated to cost $2.2 million, as well as another $2.8 million for such things as HVAC maintenance, new flooring and fixtures.

If the full school board approves reoccupying the space, district staff will then look at ways to pay for the repairs and present that to the school board for approval, possibly in June.

The school district had hoped to move its maintenance facility to the Hanes property. However some people in the community and on city council opposed the move, which would have required the area to be rezoned for industrial use.

Last year, City Council Member Barbara Burke held a news conference asking the school district to give the 21-acre property to the city to use as a community center. But the school district never acted upon that request, opting instead to hold on to it for its own needs.

If the full school board approves reoccupying Hanes, school board member Malishai Woodbury said she hopes the district will work with the city to find ways to offer programs to serve the surrounding community.

No school staff members have worked in the building regularly since it closed in early 2015, amid concerns about contaminated groundwater and its impact on air quality inside the building.

Richards said the air quality inside the building was recently tested and no issues were found.

Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger, one of two school board members to vote against closing Hanes and Lowrance in 2015, said the air there has always been safe.

"There was never testing that building that said it was unsafe for people to be in there," Motsinger. "Putting people back in the building is perfectly safe."

The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem stores some of its costumes and props in the building, but other than that, the building has been empty for more than seven years.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.