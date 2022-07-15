New Virtual Academy principal is a veteran of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Benika Thompson, who has worked in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools for 21 years, has been named principal of the district’s Virtual Academy.

Thompson was recruited to the school system as a North Carolina Teaching Fellow and began working in Forsyth as a sixth-grade science and language arts teacher at Philo Middle in 2001.

She also served as curriculum coordinator at Jefferson Middle and as director of science for the school district before becoming principal of Philo Hill Magnet Academy.

Thompson holds a bachelor of science degree in middle grades education from UNC-Greensboro and earned her master’s in school administration from Appalachian State. She has a Ph.D. in educational leadership with a specialization in curriculum and instruction from the University of Phoenix.

Thompson begins her new role as the Virtual Academy principal on July 18.