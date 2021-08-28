New Wake Forest president embraces challenges, opportunities. 'See me as someone who is listening and learning.'

Answer: In terms of my first impressions of Wake Forest University, I would say it is a warm and welcoming community that truly embraces our motto of Pro Humanitate (pro humanity).

In terms of what I hope others’ first impressions of me are, I hope that it is of someone who is here to really work with and for others, here to help us aspire to fulfill our mission and to act on all the tenets of what makes Wake Forest a great university.

I want them to see me as someone who is listening and learning. I am brand new here, and I am making no assumptions about where we are and what we want to be, and someone who wants to get to know them, and take Wake Forest forward in an inclusive (way) and make progress forward.

Q: What kind of advice did you get from your predecessor of what to expect, knowing you were hired to create your own path?

Answer: Dr. Hatch has been a great partner in this transition, talking with him often even before arriving on July 1.

His guidance to get to know Wake Forest better was “to reach out broadly” across the student body, the faculty, the staff, the alumni.