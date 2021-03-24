Next year's school calendar will include week off at Thanksgiving

The 2021-22 school calendar will include a week off at Thanksgiving and fewer days off in the middle of the week.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education approved the calendar at its monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Superintendent Tricia McManus said she had hoped to end the first semester before winter break, but state law says that schools can start no earlier than the Monday before Aug. 26, a law pushed through by the state's tourism industry. Instead, the first semester will end on Jan. 20.

Under the new calendar, teachers will return on Aug. 16, giving those teachers who are teaching summer school a two-week break. Students will return on Aug. 23.

In the local school district, the end of each quarter is followed by a teacher workday. Sometimes that workday will fall in the middle of the week, which McManus said can be disruptive. In the new calendar, the quarters end on days that ensure students will go to school for four consecutive days. For example, the first quarter next school year will end on Oct. 22, a Friday. The workday will be Oct. 25, a Monday.

Thanksgiving break, typically a 3-day vacation, will be stretched to a week, staring the Monday before Thanksgiving.