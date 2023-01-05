Nine school board members take oaths of office

Nine members of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education took their oaths of office at a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday that was delayed a month by an election protest.

The newly elected members are Republicans Robert Barr, Steve Wood and Susan Miller and Democrats Sabrina Coone, Trevonia Brown-Gaither and Richard Watts. They join Republican incumbent Leah Crowley and Democrat incumbents Deanna Kaplan and Alex Bohannon.

In its first action, the board unanimously voted for Kaplan to return as school board chairwoman and Bohannon to be vice-chairman, a job previously held by Lida Calvert-Hayes, who lost her re-election bid.

"We bring so much greatness and diversity to this board, and I look forward to a wonderful year working together," Kaplan told a standing-room-only crowd in the board's chambers.

Other than approving the board's meeting calendar, there were no other items on the agenda. The board will start addressing the issues of the district at its next meeting, on Jan. 10.

In the meantime, board members have been getting acquainted while attending a two-day orientation session.

"Some of right now is about getting everybody on board with what our role is and what our goals are, and we started that today with orientation," Crowley said. "So I feel like we're in a really good place as far as having board members who are eager to serve and have students' best interests at the forefront.

Several of the new board members bring different levels of public education knowledge to the table. They include Watts, a former principal at Winston-Salem Prep and Kimberley Park and Gibson elementary schools; Coone, a longtime school volunteer; Barr, a former teacher and school board member; and Miller, a retired educator.

Miller was chosen by the local Republican Party to replace Stan Elrod on the ballot. Elrod, a former principal at Reynolds and Reagan who seemed likely to win a seat on the school board, died unexpectedly on Oct. 25, two weeks before the election.

Watts said he is excited to get started on the board.

"Once I get over the hump of knowing new information, I am going to be very involved in the schools, with our teachers, students and parents and making sure we can be the best school district that we can be," he said.