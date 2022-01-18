No school on Wednesday for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Public schools in Forsyth County will be closed on Wednesday as ice on roads makes for difficult travel in too many locations, school officials said.

Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools said that while some melting has occurred after Sunday's storm, many secondary roads, neighborhood streets and surfaces on school campuses remain in poor condition.

The school officials said that ice accumulations remain significant and that travel is problematic for buses, student drivers, staff and parents.

As a result, high school exams will again be pushed back by one day. This means the end of the first semester will also be pushed back one day.

School officials said high school students should use the extra time to study and prepare for exams.

Elementary and middle school students can spend some extra time reading alone or with family members, officials said.

Students can use digital books if needed through CLASS, the system's partnership with the public library. Students can also work on individualized work via IREADY, review assignments, or catch up on any work that may be missing or incomplete.

School officials also highlighted home literacy ideas on the system website (https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/254) and some other curriculum information and ideas for students and parents on our Resources for Parents webpage. (https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/118631).

