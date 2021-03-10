NC middle and high schools can soon open for daily learning. Students will no longer have to social distance

Middle- and high-school students can return to school every day according to new legislation announced Wednesday that is expected to pass quickly.

Local school boards will be given the authority to keep students in hybrid learning (known as Plan B) or offer them in-person, daily learning (known as Plan A).

Local districts will be required to operate in Plan A for students in K-5.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools currently operates in Plan B for middle- and high-schoolers and beginning Monday, it will be in Plan A for all of its elementary students.

The move from Plan B to Plan A means that older students will not have to have six-feet of social distancing in their classrooms.

Each school district in the state will still be required to have a virtual option for parents who want their children to stay at home.

The legislation is a compromise between Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers. The bill is expected to move through both chambers Wednesday. Cooper said he will sign the bill, and it will become effective 21 days later.

"By the time this starts, teachers will have had five weeks to get vaccinated," Cooper said. "The timing is right to finish out this year strong."