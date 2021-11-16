North Carolina teachers will get pay bump, bonus under proposed state budget

Teachers will get an average 2.5% salary increase in each of the next two years, and most will receive a $2,800 bonus in the proposed budget that Gov. Roy Cooper said on Tuesday that he will sign into law.

In addition, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will get $2.8 million to boost teacher supplements, amounting to $619 for each state-funded teaching position.

That money will come from a new and recurring $100 million fund that the state will create to increase teacher supplements in low-wealth counties that are not able to match salaries in wealthier counties.

The per teacher supplement in the rural counties surrounding Forsyth will be $1,487 in Davie County; $813 in Davidson County; $1,827 in Stokes County; $1,405 in Surry County; and $2,260 in Yadkin County.

Wake, Durham, Buncombe, Mecklenburg, and Guilford counties will not be getting additional money.

Teachers will see a 1.3% pay raise across the board in each year of the two-year budget. Annual step increases push the average raise to 5% over two years. However, many veteran teachers are not eligible for step increases. Salaries are stagnant from years 15 to 24 then pick up in year 25, according to the state's salary schedule.

