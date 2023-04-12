School officials found a gun in a trashcan outside of North Forsyth High School on Wednesday morning, the sixth firearm confiscated at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools this academic year.

Metal detectors were used at the school on Wednesday for the first time since officials announced last week that they would be ramping up their random screening of students through the end of the year.

The school district shifted metal detectors from middle to high schools to allow school officials to screen students in a more efficient way.

North Forsyth Principal Bridget Hayes told parents on Wednesday that this was the first time the school had used metal detectors since last week's announcement.

"As part of the procedure, all outside trashcans are checked after the morning’s entrance," Hayes said. "During that search, we did find that someone had placed a handgun in a trash can, outside our building, before coming inside and through the detectors."

Security cameras on campus helped school officials identify the student who they believe is responsible, Hayes said.

The weapon was never displayed on campus and did not make it into the building, she said.

"No threats were ever made to any student or staff member," Hayes said.

Principals can use the portable metal detectors at their discretion. The school district may also deploy the devices if they learn of a threat.

Wednesday was the second day for students since spring break. On March 30, the day before the start of the break, a Winston-Salem Prep student brought a gun to campus then took it with him while on a field trip to Forsyth Technical Community College. The student, Shannon Howard James Pitts, 18, shot himself in the hand, prompting an hours-long lockdown and a massive police presence.

He was charged with two counts of having a gun on school property — a felony — and one count of misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.