North Hills Elementary School can reopen because of reduced threat from fire, school officials say

Crews enter the Winston Weaver Co. fertilizer plant Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022

North Hills Elementary School will reopen for students and staff on Friday, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday evening.

Located on Alspaugh Drive, North Hills was the only school in the district within the one-mile evacuation zone established by local authorities in response to fire at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant. But late Thursday, authorities said the evacuation zone could be reduced to one-eighth a mile.

"Due to the reduced threat of danger from the Weaver Fertilizer fire in Winston-Salem, WS/FCS will reopen North Hills Elementary School to students and staff tomorrow," school officials said in a news release. "Officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department have determined that the threat area no longer includes North Hills Elementary."

The school had switched to remote learning Tuesday, the morning after the still uncontrolled fire broke out, and has been offering an in-person option at the Education Building on Bethania Station Road since Wednesday. The number of students going to the Education Building on Thursday more than doubled to 90 students, the school district reported.

The school district is offering transportation as well as breakfast and lunch at the Education Building. The North Hills staff has been teaching at the site as well as working with kids who are learning remotely.

