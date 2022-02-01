North Hills Elementary will go remote again; in-person option is available at Education Building

North Hills Elementary School, the only school within the one-mile evacuation zone of the Winston Weaver Co. fire, will remain closed for another day, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Students will have the choice of going to the Education Building, 4801 Bethania Station Road, for a day of instruction with the North Hills staff or learning remotely with help from the staff.

School district buses will pick up students at their normal stops and return them on Wednesday and Thursday. Those students will be taken to the Education Building. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Tiffany Krafft, the principal of North Hills, said in a statement that it's important that students not lose more instruction time.

“We know that while not every student is impacted by the evacuation plan, those that are impacted may face challenges, like access to Wi-Fi or parents that must continue to work," Krafft said.

North Hills has about 435 students.

