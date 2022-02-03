North Hills, the only public school within a mile of burning Winston-Salem plant, will be closed again Friday

North Hills Elementary School, which sits within a mile of a burning fertilizer plant, will remain closed on Friday, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced Thursday morning.

Located on Alspaugh Drive, North Hills is the only school in the district within the one-mile evacuation zone established by local authorities. Residents in that zone have been urged to stay away from their homes until the threat of an explosion subsides.

The school switched to remote learning Tuesday, the morning after the still uncontrolled fire broke out, and has been offering an in-person option at the Education Building on Bethania Station Road since Wednesday. The number of students going to the Education Building on Thursday more than doubled to 90 students, the school district reported.

The school district is offering transportation as well as breakfast and lunch at the Education Building. The North Hills staff has been teaching at the site as well as working with kids who are learning remotely.

