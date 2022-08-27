One year after a fatal shooting at Mount Tabor, the pain still lingers

Senior Matthew Maynard crouched under a desk with the lights off in his Human Geography class, his phone buzzing with texts about what was going on, much of it untrue, all of it frightening.

Social studies teacher Tonya Dorman grabbed kids running through the hallway and pulled 10 or 15 of them into her classroom.

English teacher Jennifer Cleary initially struggled to process what was going on after hearing school administrative assistant, Savannah Lyons, call for a lockdown over the intercom. Is this a drill? Cleary asked herself. She bolted into the hallway and saw a girl headed into a bathroom. “You gotta get in here!” she demanded, pointing to her classroom.

One girl, a sophomore, heard a gunshot, heard a girl cry, “Oh my God, William,” and sprinted toward her classroom. By the time she arrived, the door was locked. “Help! Help! Help,” she cried, banging on the door.

Pulled into safety by her teacher, she joined the rest of her classmates, huddled in a dark room, terrified. The country’s scourge of school shootings had hit their school, Mount Tabor High School.

Thursday marks one year since 15-year-old William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., a sophomore at Mount Tabor, was fatally shot near the cafeteria around 12:03 p.m., just a few days into the new school year.

The shooting was one of 193 “incidents of gunfire” on the campuses of the nation’s preschools and K-12 schools in the 2021-22 school year, according to a report released earlier this month by Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates against gun violence.

That number smashed the previous high of 75 incidents in 2018-19.

Miller was among the 59 people killed in those incidents.

A classmate, Maurice T. Evans, has been indicted for murder in Miller’s death and is being held without bond at a juvenile detention center. No trial date has been set.

Miller’s mother, Shannon Clark, did not return a message seeking comment.

The shooting resulted in all sorts of collateral damage to the students and staff members who lived through the trauma of that awful day. A few of them shared stories of what they went through and how they are coping:

The English teacher

Jennifer Cleary no longer teaches at Mount Tabor.

And for that, she has felt pangs of guilt.

But for her own well-being, Cleary decided in November to end a 12-year teaching career, including five years at Mount Tabor.

Fulltime remote and hybrid learning — steps the school district took to stop the spread of COVID — pushed her to the brink of burnout. Students who had to work to help pay the family bills called her at all hours needing help. She’s a dedicated teacher, so she took the calls.

“It was almost as if I were teaching 24/7,” she said. “I was struggling mentally. I was exhausted.”

Heading into the 21-22 school year she sensed that after nearly 1½ years of disrupted learning that students weren’t ready to sit through a 90-minute class.

“It wasn’t just the learning loss but that structure, the self-discipline and stamina, your social skills. I noticed that in the first week,” she said.

On the morning of Sept. 1, she was in a meeting when the topic of the mandatory active shooter training came up. Cleary had taken the training but a computer hadn’t registered it. So after the meeting, she took it again just to be safe.

A few hours later, Lyons in the school’s office announced over the intercom the school was in lockdown.

“I froze and thought, ‘Did I zone out on something? Are we having a drill?’” Cleary said.

Noting the serious tone in Lyons’ voice, Cleary rushed to the hallway to pull in students, locked the door and followed protocol. In the mayhem, she failed to grab her cell phone. It was across the room, a forbidden area, according to her training. It would be 45 minutes before she could tell her husband that she was OK.

Around that time, deputies with Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office knocked on the door. She opened the door to guns drawn and aimed at her, a situation that her training never prepared her for.

“There’s nothing to mimic it,” she said.

In her retelling of that day, Cleary’s voice wavered as she recalled an image that she can’t shake — her students evacuating her classroom, single file, their hands behind their heads.

“My heart was breaking. These are children, 17-, 18-years -old. They are somebody’s babies,” she said.

Home that night, she asked her husband: “Do we need my salary? Is it essential?”

“No,” he answered. “I never want a phone call like that again.”

Cleary returned to school a changed person. Administrators encouraged teachers to be more visible. But Cleary wanted to retreat. She used to enjoy standing in the hallway while classes changed. She’d detect students’ body language. If they seemed down, she knew that with a few kind words, she could change their day.

But that was gone.

“I wanted to be in my room, my door closed, my door locked,” she said.

In November, Cleary took a job working with teenagers as the senior director of college and career programs with the Northwest YMCA. She goes to Mount Tabor as much as she can.

“You know, I need to lay eyes on these kids. I don’t want them to feel like, ‘OK, there was a pandemic, a shooting and now our teacher just left,” she said. “I had a lot of guilt about that. But I was exhausted, suffering, and I couldn’t be there mentally and physically and emotionally for my family at the bare-minimum level.”

Matthew Maynard

A senior, Maynard was among the students returning to campus after taking morning classes at the Career Center. Once inside his Human Geography classroom, his teacher told him the school was in lockdown, which kicked off a series of protocols, including hiding in a darkened room, the only illumination coming from the phones of students frantically texting their parents that they were OK.

Students were also gathering information on the ever-churning rumor mill. At one point, news spread that multiple people were dead and injured, deepening everyone’s fear.

Maynard estimated he stayed in lockdown in his classroom for more than an hour. At some point, law enforcement banged on the classroom door, entering the room with guns drawn.

“That was definitely scary. I know I was frantic. You could see the shock in people’s faces,” Maynard said.

With the suspect still on the loose, law enforcement searched a few of Maynard’s classmates. “I knew they hadn’t done it,” Maynard said.

Some time later, law enforcement returned to escort students into the school’s media center where they joined students from other classrooms. Other students were escorted to the auditorium where several fights broke out among students.

By this point, many students hadn’t been able to go to the bathroom or eat lunch. Tensions flared.

Walking single file, with his hands behind his head and dozens of law enforcement officials looking on, Maynard felt a surge of emotion. Just a few hours before, the hallways were filled with students laughing and cutting up.

“It’s something I’ll never forget,” he said. “You don’t know what to feel. You know you’re safe but you also fear something could go wrong, knowing that they hadn’t found the gunman yet.”

Shortly after returning to school, Maynard and Harrison Armstrong, wrote an exhaustive story on the events of the day for the school newspaper, The Dorian Scroll. It’s an impressive piece of journalism, including interviews with teachers, administrators, law enforcement and school officials.

“Our main goal was to respect the situation, provide factual evidence and gather stories from people. A lot of our goal was to get stories out and tell people they weren’t alone,” Maynard said.

Maynard struggled to sleep over the next few nights and felt out of sorts for an extended period.

“I’m a different person than I was before Sept. 1. For awhile, I was very different. I was not like myself at all,” he said.

Now a freshman at UNC Chapel Hill, with plans to study journalism, Maynard said the shooting shattered his notion of school being a safe haven.

“It’s a monotonous thing — you go to school and expect to come home every night,” he said. “And you go from that to ‘Am I going to make it home tonight?’”

Anonymous

One girl, a sophomore at the time, prefers to remain anonymous.

She’s still struggling with anxiety.

Within a few seconds, she heard more than anyone should ever have to hear, much less a 15-year-old.

A gunshot.

A body hitting the ground.

The cry of a student: “Oh my God, William.”

“I ran. I did not look back at all. I wanted in the classroom as soon as possible,” she said.

She hid in a classroom closet for maybe an hour.

The anxiety was crushing, and she had what she called a “mini-panic attack.”

Another student, a friend, texted supportive messages, to calm her emotions. It helped.

She joined Maynard in the library, a sort of holding area for students before they could be bused to a spot where they would be reunited with their parents. The reunification site changed three times that day before the call was made to transport students to Joel Coliseum. Students were released to their parents starting around 5 p.m., nearly five hours after the shooting.

The gunman was not captured until 6 p.m., leading to this cautious approach.

Wrapped in each other’s arms, mother and daughter sobbed.

The healing began with baby steps.

“My mom let me get any candy I wanted from Walgreens,” she said. “I think I got M&Ms.”

School leaders closed Mount Tabor for two days, and with the Labor Day holiday, students got a five-day break. Upon returning, she had a panic attack and had to go home. The presence of so many law enforcement officers reminded her of that day.

It was too soon.

She found solace in the therapy dogs brought to the school and the support of teachers. But memories of the day often re-surface when she walks near the site of the shooting.

She has needed extra therapy sessions to help her navigate the trauma. She admitted her grades suffered, too.

“I never thought I would be in that situation,” she said recently. “I don’t wish that on anyone.”

The veteran teacher

Early in Tonya Dorman’s teaching career, two students gunned down 13 classmates and one teacher at Columbine High School in Colorado in April, 1999, back when mass shootings were a rarity. Columbine touched off a national conversation about school safety and gun violence, a conversation that has failed to have a substantial impact.

Told by law enforcement on Sept. 1 that students needed to evacuate her classroom after an hour of lockdown, Dorman prepped her students as best as she could.

“Listen,” she told them, “when they come in and walk us out, you need to follow our directions.”

That meant hands behind their heads, no sudden movements, walking in a straight line.

Dorman paused to gather her emotions as she recalled the moment.

“All I could think of was those images coming out of Columbine that were burned in my head. And my kids were about to experience that. Without going through it, no one really knows what that feels like,” she said.

The chairwoman of the school’s social studies department, Dorman is about to begin her 28th year at Mount Tabor.

Back in school five days after the shooting, the shock of the day eventually wore off, but its impact lingered in a school community that felt emotionally battered.

Fights and verbal confrontations among students increased. Dorman noticed some of her students were dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder. Teachers and students sought counseling provided by the school district.

Dorman and her students were easily rattled by the random outbursts and loud noises coming from a nearby classroom of special needs students, noises that in the past would not have unsettled them.

“Those were difficult things,” she said.

Dorman encouraged her students to be kind to one another and to be aware that every person was grieving differently.

The phrase “Spartan Strong” also struck people in different ways. It is used often as a call of unity within the Tabor community and was especially ubiquitous in the days after the shooting. Yards were filled with signs proclaiming it. But at a summer retreat, some faculty members saw it as a call to “man up and get over it,” Dorman said.

The conversation made Dorman wonder whether the school’s slogan should be re-evaluated.

One year later, the school is a different place. Several staff members, including principal Ed Weiss, have moved on, for one reason or another. The senior class has graduated and other students have transferred. But what they endured that day will always link them in ways that a football championship or band competition never could.

“It will forever be a part of our experience,” Dorman said.